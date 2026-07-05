Here is Chapter 1, my audio version, of
Covid-19. Mystery Solved: It leaked from a Wuhan Lab but it’s not Chinese Junk
Chapter 1: Identifying Patient 0 (audio, 27 min.). click the podcast above.
If you haven’t already, you might want to check out my introduction, and the book’s into and preface here. And here is Haslam’s Substack page.
(click on the image of the book cover below to get the link to the book at Amazon. $20 for the new paperback or only $7.75 on Kindle)
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