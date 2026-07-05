DW Shumway

DW Shumway
Shumway Podcast
Identifying Patient 0
0:00
-27:39

Identifying Patient 0

Chapter 1 of Covid 19: Mystery Solved
DW Shumway's avatar
DW Shumway
Jul 05, 2026

Here is Chapter 1, my audio version, of

Covid-19. Mystery Solved: It leaked from a Wuhan Lab but it’s not Chinese Junk

Chapter 1: Identifying Patient 0 (audio, 27 min.). click the podcast above.

If you haven’t already, you might want to check out my introduction, and the book’s into and preface here. And here is Haslam’s Substack page.

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(click on the image of the book cover below to get the link to the book at Amazon. $20 for the new paperback or only $7.75 on Kindle)

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