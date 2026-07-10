East vs. West Propaganda

In this chapter, learn about people collapsing in Wuhan; the CCP; the wet market; animal-to-human transition; the quarantine; zoonotic origin; Chinese bats; Peter Daszak; Tic-Tock; pig welfare; raccoon dogs; suspected SAR2 intermediary species and more.

Link to other chapters here.

Jim Haslam’s substack here.

ADDENDUM: Hey folks, no ponds today, so this is #2 of a double-post day. If you missed the first post, which was just more Lake-Wobegon type stuff from the valley involving my 3rd favorite participation sport, soccer, see here.