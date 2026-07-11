Reader’s Note: Sorry folks- about reading aloud and posting two books at once. When I began reading The Controversy of Zion, I didn’t know about Jim Haslam and his book on Covid-19 and our correspondence that would stem from my participation in the commissioners meeting in spring. I really want to finish the Covid-19 book as it could be of vital importance in the battle for truth. Nevertheless, I don’t want to drop another important project midstream. I hope there’s not too much confusion.

In Chapter 6 we cover:

the return of the Judahites to Jerusalem from Babylonia

antipathy toward the local Israelites/Samaritans

the new racial law

the end of intermarriage

Ezekiel

the beginning of separation

Persians as goyim enforcers

the reaction of the Jerusalem population to the ‘new’ law

The People Wept. Chapter 6 of The Controversy of Zion, by Douglas Reed. Click podcast above (38 min.)

Link to chapter 5.

Link to all chapter read so far.