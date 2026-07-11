DW Shumway

DW Shumway
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The People Wept
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The People Wept

Chapter 6 of the Controversy of Zion, by Douglas Reed
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DW Shumway
Jul 11, 2026

Reader’s Note: Sorry folks- about reading aloud and posting two books at once. When I began reading The Controversy of Zion, I didn’t know about Jim Haslam and his book on Covid-19 and our correspondence that would stem from my participation in the commissioners meeting in spring. I really want to finish the Covid-19 book as it could be of vital importance in the battle for truth. Nevertheless, I don’t want to drop another important project midstream. I hope there’s not too much confusion.

In Chapter 6 we cover:

  • the return of the Judahites to Jerusalem from Babylonia

  • antipathy toward the local Israelites/Samaritans

  • the new racial law

  • the end of intermarriage

  • Ezekiel

  • the beginning of separation

  • Persians as goyim enforcers

  • the reaction of the Jerusalem population to the ‘new’ law

The People Wept. Chapter 6 of The Controversy of Zion, by Douglas Reed. Click podcast above (38 min.)

Link to chapter 5.

Link to all chapter read so far.

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