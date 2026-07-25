An American Hero

reader’s note: Folks, this is the most technical chapter of all that I’ve read so far. It is way above my head and was quite difficult to read. If you are following along with my serialized readings, I thank you. Here I’m just warning you- because if you don’t intend to listen to all the chapters, but only selected ‘best of’ chapters, you may want to avoid this one. It’s pretty dry. On the other hand, experts, or at least smart people, may find this chapter very important.

In this chapter:

Joseph P. Murphy, USMC and his important e-mails; A long e-mail from Peter Daszak; chimeric spike-protein delivery to wild animals, especially bats.

Link to all chapters here.

Chapter 6 here.