-Two posts in one day, Shumway? Who put a nickel in you?

-I know, right? The reason is is, I want to get these two books I’m voicing over in the can, so there might be an occasional double-post on one day. Plus I’m not cleaning ponds today.

If you missed today’s light and fluffy post, here it is. Meanwhile, The Fall of Babylon:

TRIGGER WARNING FOR AMATEUR TORQUEMADAS:

Look, fellow Christians, I’m not making the same claims as Reed, so control your inner Cotton Mather and hold off on burning me at the stake for a spell. You will hear unsettling words here, such as these:

King Belshazzar himself was apparently invented by the Levites. The historical book which records the fall of Babylon was compiled several centuries later and was attributed to one “Daniel.”

-HE PUTTETH DANIEL IN QUOTES, AS IF OUR GREATEST OF PROPHETS WAS AN INVENTION!?! GATHER YE FAGGOTS AND KINDLE THE FIRE!

Easy folks- Zooey Zephyr is safe. I’m just using Cotton-Mather speak here; he was a bit flashy and behind the pulpit he preferred the olde-fashioned, dramatic sermon rhetoric, nkay?

So yes, Douglas Reed considers much of the Old Testament to be stuff made up by the Babylonian Levites. But don’t worry about that. Rather, the main point that Reed makes is that there is a group of people who still think they are superior to the rest of the world, and intend to run the world just as Yahweh would have them do, Deuteronomy-style. To these ‘modern Israelites’, you and I are just as loathsome and worthy of slavery or death as the ancient Amelikites. In fact, we are Amalek!

Chapter 5: The Controversy of Zion, by Douglas Reed: The Fall of Babylon (13 minutes). Click podcast above.

link to chapters 1 thru 4 here