I found out about Jim Haslam’s work only days before the Ravalli County Commissioners meeting where the incident at Detroit Airport, Vincent Munster, and other Rocky Mountain Lab anomalies were discussed. Two or three articles into his work, I realized I had to seek an interview. Jim graciously agreed to the interview and in preparation I bought his book,

Covid-19. Mystery Solved: It leaked from a Wuhan Lab but it’s not Chinese Junk

(click on the image of the book cover below to get the link to the book at Amazon. $20 for the new paperback or only $7.75 on Kindle)

Alas, I only had time to read the important Chapter 26, on the Rocky Mountain Lab, to prepare for our interview. But now I’m reading the whole book. I said to myself, “Hey, I ought to do a voice over while I’m reading, and see if Jim will let me serialize the book on my stack.”

Jim agreed, saying he just wants to get the word out, not make a buck off it (still would be nice of you to buy it, though.)

So here we begin. This post will include the intro and preface. I’ll post Chapter 1 in my next stack very soon.

Covid-19. Mystery Solved: Introduction and Preface (5 min.):

0:00 -4:52

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Incidentally, you readers are going to have to help me figure out why Haslam hasn’t been on Tucker and Candace and Rogan yet. There is plenty of bombshell stuff in his articles and book, even if his central thesis were off (and from the interview and my limited reading so far, I’m leaning toward- he’s on!) Both Houston-based Jim and I agreed that he should seek out Scott Horton, who lives not far away in Austin. I mentioned that I’d asked Horton in my 2022 interview with him, “Hey, you and Joe Rogan are in the same town. Why haven’t you been on his show yet?” and now Horton is making the rounds with all the big shots, including Rogan. I said to Jim, “You’ll be on Rogan too, just wait!” Read this book, check out his substack articles, and watch our interview above to see why I say this!