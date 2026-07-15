The Law, the Idumeans, and the Pharisees

Double post today! If you missed my previous post on my friend who is risking perdition with a tempting job offer, here it is.

Jan Luyken ’s famous etching titled "The Kings of Israel, Judah, and Edom near Elisha

These three chapters from the Controversy of Zion are short, so I put them together in one recording.

Chapter 7: The Translation of the Law

Chapter 8: The Law and the Idumeans

Chapter 9: The Rise of the Pharisees

Hot quotes

from Chapter 7: By the time the West, and Christianity, were nineteen and a half centuries old, the political leaders there, being much in awe of the central sect of Judaism, had begun to speak with pious awe of the Old Testament, as if it were the better half of the Book by which they professed to live. Nevertheless it was, as it always had been, the Law of their peoples’ destruction and enslavement, and all their deeds, under the servitude which they accepted, led towards that end.

from Chapter 8: Nevertheless, the racial Law remained in full vigour, not weakened by these exceptions, so that in the Christian era proselytizing virtually ceased and the Judaists of the world, although obviously they were not descended from Judah, became again a community separated from mankind by a rigid racial ban. Racial exclusion remained, or again became, the supreme tenet of formal Zionism, and the Talmudic ruling was that “proselytes are as injurious to Judaism as ulcers to a sound body.”

from Chapter 9: At its start the established Jewish communities of Germany, England and America (who may be compared with the Sadducees) were implacably hostile to the Zionists from Russia (the Pharisees), but within fifty years the extreme party had made itself the exclusive spokesman of “the Jews” with the Western governments, and had succeeded in beating down nearly all opposition among the Jewish communities of the world.

Chapters 7, 8, and 9 from Douglas Reed’s, The Controversy of Zion. (Total listening time 35 minutes). Click the podcast above to hear it.