DW Shumway

DW Shumway
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East vs. West Biowarfare
0:00
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East vs. West Biowarfare

Chapter 4 of Covid 19: Mystery Solved, by Jim Haslam
DW Shumway's avatar
DW Shumway
Jul 10, 2026
Yellow Crane Tower, Wuhan

In this chapter:

Wet-market bat, lab construct or purposefully manipulated virus?; George Gao; wet market cases; Chinese animals vs. animals found in the Rocky Mountain Labs; the 2001 Anthrax incident; Fort Detrick; history of lab leaks; human vs. animal vaccine timelines; Chinese junk or something else?; US government officials warning scientists “not to pursue an investigation”; and more.

Chapter 4 of Covid-19: Mystery Solved, by Jim Haslam (31 minutes). click on podcast above.

Chapter 3 is here.

All chapters are here.

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photo credit: Yellow Crane Tower in Wuhan: Thank you- Meraj Chhaya, CC BY 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

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