East vs. West Biowarfare

Yellow Crane Tower, Wuhan

In this chapter:

Wet-market bat, lab construct or purposefully manipulated virus?; George Gao; wet market cases; Chinese animals vs. animals found in the Rocky Mountain Labs; the 2001 Anthrax incident; Fort Detrick; history of lab leaks; human vs. animal vaccine timelines; Chinese junk or something else?; US government officials warning scientists “not to pursue an investigation”; and more.

Chapter 4 of Covid-19: Mystery Solved, by Jim Haslam (31 minutes). click on podcast above.

Chapter 3 is here.

All chapters are here.