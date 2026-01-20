DW Shumway

Co-Conspirator Meetings in Tokyo
This time without too much further ado.
  DW Shumway
Two Secret Meetups
the underground, cloak and dagger world of brave, Tokyo gaijin dissidents
  DW Shumway
Tokyo part 1- el Cheapo rides again
The world is vacationing in Japan.
  DW Shumway
Anything to avoid work
and packing is work
  DW Shumway
No Kings?
I can’t remember why I missed the October 18th No Kings protest in Hamilton, Montana.
  DW Shumway
Dewd, I called it!
More YouTube distraction, of the most beautiful kind.
  DW Shumway
Distractions
Look at what YouTube is doing to me.
  DW Shumway
Lesson Plan from Hell
Gallows humor from Peak Plandemic
  DW Shumway
Dr. Graham Lyons
Watch now | Interview with my new friend and ally in Adelaide
  DW Shumway
1:24:55
General Malaise
…is not the name of a dashing figure from the book I was reading on La Grande Armée, but rather a feeling I got after sitting down for coffee with a…
  DW Shumway
"Bang that 'Like' and be sure to share!!"
I guess I'll keep this stuff going.
  DW Shumway
The Most Glorious Allied Victory Since D-Day
Operation Absolute Resolve- America is back! Report from Japan.
  DW Shumway
