Bitterroot Valley as Ground Zero

Who is Vincent Munster and what does his research into virus enhancement of Sars-Viruses have to do with the Covid-19 Pandemic? In the beginning of 2026 Vincent Munster was caught smuggling viruses into the US for new research. Jim Haslam has been looking closely at Vincent Munster et. al and the origins of the Sars-Cov2 Virus and the related activities of biosecurity labs over the past years and written the book on it: “Covid-19 Mystery Solved: It leaked from a Wuhan lab but it’s not Chinese junk”. Jim joined Bitterroot Beacon Radio presenter Dan Shumway who lives very close to the Rocky Mountain Labratories to discuss the evidence on the origins of the Covid Virus, the risky activities that led to its leak and what the Rocky Mountain Lab is up to today. Don’t miss this piece of evidence in the puzzle to solve the Covid crimes against humanity.

That was my colleague Bernd Frankfurt-Tech-Whiz Pfeiffer’s intro to my interview with Jim Haslam. You’ll find his theories very compelling. Jim’s, that is.

DW Shumway interviews Jim Haslam for kla.tv. (1 hour, 9 min.): click the video above.

For slightly better definition, you can watch the video on the kla.tv website here .