Live Not by Lies!

Let’s not forget what they did, and are still doing. We have to set the record straight on Covid-19, the ‘reaction’, and the shot. Dr. Trozzi spells it out (1hr. 8min.). Click video above.

Dr. Mark Trozzi's channels:





https://x.com/DrTrozzi



Dr. Trozzi’s Covid Timeline Research Summary:







More on Covid:

https://www.kla.tv/Coronavirus-en

To watch the same video on kla.tv, click here.