Live Not by Lies!

Full interview with the great Dr. Trozzi
DW Shumway
Dec 25, 2025

Let’s not forget what they did, and are still doing. We have to set the record straight on Covid-19, the ‘reaction’, and the shot. Dr. Trozzi spells it out (1hr. 8min.). Click video above.

Dr. Mark Trozzi's channels:

Dr Trozzi
Dr Mark Trozzi, is a veteran ER physician and trauma expert, who has taught at three top medical schools. Since 2020, he's opposed the criminal COVID agenda, fighting for human rights, justice, and the World Council for Health.
Dr. Trozzi’s Covid Timeline Research Summary:

Dr Trozzi
COVID Science & Solutions: Your Starting Point
More on Covid:
https://www.kla.tv/Coronavirus-en

To watch the same video on kla.tv, click here.

