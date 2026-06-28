Linh Dinh 2: Side B

In this second half: painting, music, ugliness, haste, Warhol, Manila, blacks and whites, touchy Americans, the American bar, BGM, high-school seniors, bad neighborhoods and more.

from the well-meaning normies file:

A correction: In the interview I mention the high-school-graduate banners that line the streets of town in Jefferson City and Mountain View. I also said Weedville and Bloomsburg do this, but I was just throwing Bitterroot towns out at random without thinking, figuring they all did this. Actually, Weedville doesn’t do it, but Bloomsburg does, apparently. Ditch Valley also does. This tradition began in Spring of 2020, at graduation time. Folks felt bad for the seniors whose commencement ceremonies were cancelled; students didn’t realize that that Friday where the principal announced school would be closed on Monday (let’s beat this thing; we’re all in this together!; two-weeks to flatten, bla bla bla) would be their last together. Of course it was a total normie thing to obediently follow the plandemic protocols and shut down life, but it was also nice of the community to honor the seniors this way.

I appreciate Linh Dinh’s heartfelt reaction to this tradition that has continued beyond the pandemic years. Shumway, with his cynicism and regularly-occurring mean streak, is always poking fun and always sees the ridiculousness of stuff:

DW’s reaction to the banners:

Sheesh, how much money does each student have to shell out to get that professional portrait done? Can’t they take their own pictures? I’d probably get in a fight with my wife over this; I’m not going to pay Wong Fang studios in Missoula top dollar four times over! (Oh, come on. You wouldn’t fight it; you’d grumble and pay. [shrug] You’re right.)

What about the Biblical injunction against a ‘proud look’. Do we really want to puff these kids up? Psalm 101:5: "Whoever has a haughty look and a proud heart, him I will not endure." (Oh, stuff it, Shumway. Are they really posing like rap stars? -You’re right again; the photos are almost all very tastefully done, and the poses are downright charming, without any haughtiness- even the tough guys with names like Jake, Cash and Wyatt smile and look friendly.)

Do the seniors deserve this kind of recognition for merely graduating? Isn’t this kind of like the fact that they are awarding ‘valedictorian’ awards to multiple students these day? Talk about participation trophies! (That’s not the point- it’s the community saying to the kids, “We appreciate you.” Relax, DW!)

That’s my reaction. Here’s Linh’s reaction:

It’s charming.

Well, if Weedville doesn’t do this anymore because they want to bury a tradition that came about because of an insane overreaction, more power to them, but after the LD interview, I also say more power to Mountain View and Jefferson City for continuing the tradition.

Thanks, Linh. You see the world in a loving light; that’s a fine example and I need all the help I can get!

Click the above video for the second half of my second BBR interview with Linh Dinh (52 min.)