Linh Dinh- interview #2, part A

That’s right; Namibians don’t curse. And neither do Laotians, for the most part. Or so says Linh Dinh, the world-traveling poet, story-teller, essayist and hilarious, barefoot, opinionated Vietnamese/American ‘monk’ from Vũng Tàu and Philly.

We talk about Vietnam, Dubai, China, Japan, Cell Phones, Traditional Dress, Ho Chi Minh, Obama and Trump and Musk, English and Vietnamese, and yes, Namibia!

Please excuse the sound and video quality. It’s not good and there is a bit of echo at times but it’s easily understandable. I was at home, without a lan or wifi signal as I have no service, and was just using my smart phone cell tower service with hot spot to connect to my old HP. It was a spur-of-the-moment interview as I had written Linh an email about setting a date and time and he wrote back, “Let’s just do it now, man!” So we were at the mercy of our circumstances: old computers, poor lighting, poor acoustics, and slow internet to boot. Nevertheless, our old equipment did OK.

Click video above to hear DW Shumway interviews Linh Dinh for BBR, part A (45 minutes)

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