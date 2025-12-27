Man to Man with the Commish

I intend BBR to be a nice mix of local, national and international news, opinion and interviews. This one is an interview of local interest here in the Bitterroot, but I think will be of interest outside of our area as well. Before the cameras were rolling, one thing Commissioner Burrows said to me was something to the tune of, “Wow, this is professional, the video team from K*** TV (the local network) just comes in, sticks a mic on me, records for about 15 minutes and they’re off.” And we know that by the time you see it on the 6 o’clock news, it’s been reduced to a 15 second clip.

Except for the Sheep Creek Mine issue, I didn’t come in with a particular agenda, except to ask Jeff about his job. I think this will, however, be a good springboard toward more interviews, on single topics of local political interest.

Interview: Ravalli County Commissioner Jeff Burrows. Click video above. (53 min.)

by the way, that beautiful thumbnail photo is public domain and available here, in case you want to make your own greeting card.