Scientist, researcher and fellow Substacker Dr. Graham Lyons from Adelaide, Australia joins me for a conversation on a variety of subjects. Here is his stack and below I post two excellent videos he made.

Listen to Graham talk about Adelaide, Australian history, Australian crackdown and general covid resistance, getting canned at the university, house arrest, family resistance, keystone cops, Reiner Fuellmich, Volkswagen and Deutsche Bank, free speech, the oligarchy, Joel Davis, CJ Hopkins, US Immigration Act of 1965, Australian Racial Discrimination Act of 1975, big pharma, big ag, covid deaths, general awakening, and topics to cover in future interviews.

I’m testing a new video conferencing software here, Zencastr. I’ve done two very good interviews using Zencastr, but in both cases I didn’t do the editing (Tudor Alexander and kla.tv team). This time I’m in Japan with my limited equipment, slow old computer and using my 2nd-hand iphone for a camera and mic. The sound and picture are actually pretty good, on Graham’s end too, but my iphone froze. It doesn’t diminish the interview though, because Graham is the interviewee and does most of the talking. You can start at 7 minutes unless you want to hear pre-interview chit chat.

Interview #1 with Graham Lyons. (1hr. 25 min.) click video above.

