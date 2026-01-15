DW Shumway

webdoodle
6d

I went to the No Kings in Missoula. At one point, all the protestors went into the street (Broadway) and started walking towards Higgins. The street was so crowded, I stayed on the sidewalk. Within half a block, a lady in hazard orange came up to me and said "Would you please walk in the street? We are supposed to keep the sidewalk clear."

I responded by saying is this a protest or a parade? Because if its the former, why would I obey, it sort of defeats the purpose of a PROTEST. She was a bit rattled, so I asked her did you apply for a parade permit, she hesitantly acknowledged that they did.

Then, to really stick the knife in, the PARADE walked up Higgins and onto Spruce street, where there is literally nothing but old buildings. They were so "out of the way" that most people wouldn't know a protest was happening. It felt like cattle being herded into a shoot.

Back in the day, a protest was about civil disobedience, blocking roads, and disrupting society and commerce until the protestors demands were met. That isn't what the No Kings 'parade' was at all...

Roger Mitchell
6d

Running, ruining. What's the difference?

