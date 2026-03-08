Rick wanted to know why I should be the one to run for Senate. “Why you?” he asked. But I dropped the ball. I answered the Why, but not the Why me. So here’s the why me?:

Elementary, Watson- nobody else is doing it!

Plus I have a wonderful public persona. I've been working on my nice to meet you no-smile smile.

I was thinking about objections to the app because of its vulnerability (blockchain notwithstanding I guess). You know,

At some point, Chris and I agree that we’re going to have to say, “Look folks, we’re going to do the best we can.” Plus, imagine the army of techie supporters who would come on board to work to safeguard this thing if I indeed was elected!

But I have a ready-answer for the nitpickers, naysayers and also the people paid to come out and say, “My vote was switched!” or “My vote got erased!” or “I didn’t vote on this!” If all the safeguards we put into this, including block-chain authentication/verification/security isn’t enough to quiet the complainers and spooks, the answer is this:

We understand your unease with digital voting. We share your concern. If our digital safeguards aren’t good enough, then for you, sir, we have hand-counted, paper-ballot voting. How does that sound?

We’ll base the in-person, paper-ballot voting loosely on the Swiss Landgemeinde (cantonal assembly) or Tallschaft (grouping of voters by valley) model. Anyone who prefers a paper rather than digital record of their vote will be able to visit the nearest citizen tabulator on voting day (weekly?), and cast their ballot. Yes, it will require some effort and participation, but think of the interest this system will generate if I get elected! Some folks will jump at the chance to be a local vote tabulator way out in Lincoln, Sheridan, or Custer county! It will be an excuse to get people active, and promote meeting up!

My friend Roger Mitchell has written a nice piece about my senate run on his blog. I really appreciate this because Roger 's politics, and his readership, are more aligned with anarcho-libertarian thinking. I think it's safe to say that Roger and I agree on most of the rights enshrined in the Ten Amendments but we have our differences on the nature of government. Nevertheless, he understands I'm trying to change things for the better, if only temporarily, go to Washington to expose the rot, battle against secrecy, and lead us towards a better system, and that this direct democracy idea, totally contrary to anarchy, is more of a short term fix than an ultimate solution. Not unexpectedly, the first commenter on his blog begins his comment with VERY DANGEROUS! And again I would ask, "compared to what? To what we have in DC today?” At the very least, if a frequently-voting electorate prevented the USA from starting another Middle Eastern war (or end of the current one maybe I should say) which could lead to World War III, that would make this exercise in direct democracy worth it – not only for the USA, but of course for the whole world.

But for some perhaps, avoiding the ills of democracy is paramount, And the remnant of the population that is scrounging for cockroaches and grubs among the smoldering ruins of the nations of this world will at least be able to say, “Thank goodness we didn't let the mob rule!”

Here is Roger's article.

Rick Fish and I sat down for an interview and last night I had a chance to watch it. It's too long and I talk too much- it's Sunday and I'd like to be screen-free today so I will edit it down a little tomorrow and post highlights.

Meanwhile, off to Missoula to get some signatures on the dan-for-Senate petition.

