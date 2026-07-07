This is Chapter of Covid 19: Mystery Solved- It leaked from a Wuhan Lab but it’s not Chinese Junk, by Jim Haslam.

Chapter 2: Why did the Batman Fly into Wuhan (21 min.) click play on podcast above (21 min.)

Featured in this chapter:

Dani Anderson and Linfa Wang; Wuhan; bats and humans; self-quarantine and city-wide quarantine; Colorado State U.; Rocky Mountain Labs; human transmission.

In case you missed Chapter 1, here it is.