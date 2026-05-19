DW Shumway

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Joel's avatar
Joel
4h

If we accept the premise that "all wars are banker wars" https://www.imdb.com/title/tt10635880/ and from there one accepts that we won the war to end all wars, it seems pretty simply that it was the bankers who wanted "us" to win the war after we were pulled into it to begin with. Though Bank of London is pulling much of "our" strings. So America became the big dog like a pitbull, after we nuked Japan when Japan already wanted to surrender before said nuke and Russia shook in their boots while we cranked out televisions, cars and once again Singer sewing machines as they did before they converted to making M1 Carbines.

We fucked with Japan to push them into doing Pearl Harbor and knew it was coming before they did it. A big board game and those same bankers are doing just fine no matter what. The story lines presented to the people are the former fake news of the day later becoming fake history which blurs over time anyway. Imagine picking up a history book two hundred years from now if books still exist. It will consist of whatever the winners claim it was. I hope it's not printed in Mandarin.

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grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
18h

Truth re WW2 etc. Tucker interviews Darryl Cooper:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vOTgPEGYS2o

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