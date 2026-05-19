Well, at least we won the Great War
right? am I right?
Why did we (the USA) enter WW2?
That wasn’t the sermon on Sunday, but it was a question asked during the sermon by the substitute pastor that day, Jimmy Cranston. The question wasn’t rhetorical but nobody took a stab at it. Jimmy answered it himself.
We entered the war to end the war.
I had another reason in my head as to why we entered WW2, but I kept my peace, as I usually do on Sundays. After Sunday service I texted Jimmy and congratulated him on the sermon and said it was good, even if would quibble a bit on the question of our entry into the war. Jimmy set the record straight:
I totally understand on WWII. I’m sure there’s a lot I don’t know; the real truth as to the mission… I just used a “perceived truth” to segway into Mission.
Jesus ended the war of hostility between Man and God…Was a point tied to my comment on WWWII.
Fair enough, Jimmy. You were using a perceived truth to make a point. You did get me thinking, though.
Why the heck did we enter WW2? Dan considers this question on his latest walk and talk. 29 min:
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If we accept the premise that "all wars are banker wars" https://www.imdb.com/title/tt10635880/ and from there one accepts that we won the war to end all wars, it seems pretty simply that it was the bankers who wanted "us" to win the war after we were pulled into it to begin with. Though Bank of London is pulling much of "our" strings. So America became the big dog like a pitbull, after we nuked Japan when Japan already wanted to surrender before said nuke and Russia shook in their boots while we cranked out televisions, cars and once again Singer sewing machines as they did before they converted to making M1 Carbines.
We fucked with Japan to push them into doing Pearl Harbor and knew it was coming before they did it. A big board game and those same bankers are doing just fine no matter what. The story lines presented to the people are the former fake news of the day later becoming fake history which blurs over time anyway. Imagine picking up a history book two hundred years from now if books still exist. It will consist of whatever the winners claim it was. I hope it's not printed in Mandarin.
Truth re WW2 etc. Tucker interviews Darryl Cooper:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vOTgPEGYS2o