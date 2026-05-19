Why did we (the USA) enter WW2?

That wasn’t the sermon on Sunday, but it was a question asked during the sermon by the substitute pastor that day, Jimmy Cranston. The question wasn’t rhetorical but nobody took a stab at it. Jimmy answered it himself.

We entered the war to end the war.

I had another reason in my head as to why we entered WW2, but I kept my peace, as I usually do on Sundays. After Sunday service I texted Jimmy and congratulated him on the sermon and said it was good, even if would quibble a bit on the question of our entry into the war. Jimmy set the record straight:

I totally understand on WWII. I’m sure there’s a lot I don’t know; the real truth as to the mission… I just used a “perceived truth” to segway into Mission.

Jesus ended the war of hostility between Man and God…Was a point tied to my comment on WWWII.

Fair enough, Jimmy. You were using a perceived truth to make a point. You did get me thinking, though.

Why the heck did we enter WW2? Dan considers this question on his latest walk and talk. 29 min: