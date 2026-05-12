Lately I’ve been getting my morning fix at Amore Coffee. I could make myself a decent cup at home and save a couple bucks but it’s good to talk to the pretty young miss (oh relax!) at the counter and maybe another early-riser in the main room with the fake fireplace, if I’ve got a little time and don’t need to speed to work.

Thursday morning’s interlocutor was Bill Bainbridge. I was considering my new, small-potatoes, independent run for state rep and I said to Bill, “Can I ask you a political question?”

B- Sure.

D- Are you happy with our two-party system?

Bill was happy to answer. He considers Weedville and the rest of the Bitterroot a place where people can talk without getting bent out of shape, unlike the big city he came from. His answer was essentially this: Nobody is happy with our system, including me. But there’s no way out of it. I’m sure there are some decent potential independent candidates but if you go that route you’re going to get the Ross Perot effect, siphoning off probable Republican votes and ending up with a Clinton.

Then Bill talked about the “absolute idiots” in the Democratic party like AOC and Ilhan Omar.

It’s a great trick they’ve got- Put up candidates in both red and blue-faction parties that are so unsavory you can’t stomach the idea of them getting elected, so you vote for the less-bad-but-still-horrible candidate in your own party, so horrible that voters on the other side do the same thing you do, not only ignoring the potential decent independent guy who is untethered to the normal criminal parties, but voting for the disgusting kleptocrat in their own party, enabling and ‘legitimizing’ the system with their participation. The kleptocracy gets what it wants in either case.

No DW. There’s really a difference between the parties! mimimimi

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Apparently that’s what the voters of Montana think. They’ve been doing the lesser of two evils shuffle forever, and have never put an independent in the State Capitol. So much for the independent spirit of Montana.

Bill segued into the war in Iran without me prompting him. “I’m in a minority here. My conservative friends talk about the high gas prices and think the war isn’t a good idea because of that, but look, Israel is doing most all of the heavy lifting in the Middle East and we need to support them. I mean really, is a temporary rise in the price of gas not worth it to stop Iran from getting the bomb?”

Heavy lifting. Good grief.

I was saddened that Bill thought that yet another unnecessary Middle-East war, for our blessed ball-and-chain ally, was a good thing, but I was happy that he reported that he was in the minority among his friends. Bill didn’t seem religious, so I’ll assume his friends aren’t either. I guess they don’t have the Pastor Hagee, Scofield Christian, Israel can do no wrong view of the world programmed into them by church and uber-Levitical, New-Testament-free Bible study. So I don’t know what Bill’s excuse is. Hannity? Levin? Shapiro? Tertiary syphilis?

Speaking of church, Pastor John had an emergency trip to the hospital last week and was unable to attend Saturday’s breakfast or preach at Sunday’s service. Miss Lorraine kept by his side the whole time so she was unable to cook breakfast on Saturday or do the music program on Sunday. Also Brian Knoblauch, Pastor John’s assistant and scribe, was out with an illness over the weekend. Brian is the go-to backup for kitchen duty, music and even the odd Sunday-service facilitator. Miss Lorraine said, “Send in the third stringer.” Enter DW, stage right.

On Saturday I cooked a decent breakfast, with Stan Delaney’s help. Scrambled eggs with venison sausage; hash browns (ok- premade Ore Ida); toast (burnt but Stan slabbed butter on it and it got eaten); Greek yogurt with blueberries, walnuts and almonds; gourmet coffee in the main pot, passable Folger’s in the hot pot. Not difficult and nothing close to Miss Lorraine’s oven-baked breakfast casseroles, quiches and souffles, but a hit nonetheless. For the post-breakfast conversation, Stan and I chose a topic that needs to be broached. Pastor John is showing his age and though his recovery from the current ailment is coming along, he himself has said he’s looking forward to his role as more of a coach than a preacher. (Pastor John reads this blog and I don’t think he’ll disagree that a congregation must consider the future possibilities.) The question Stan and I settled on was, “What would keep you coming to this breakfast even if Pastor John wasn’t running it?” Everyone had an answer but one of the main reasons was the same one that drew Zion Bill in Amore Coffee to Montana: this was a place where you can talk. (Bill’s professed appreciation of open dialogue notwithstanding, I wonder whether or not his Overton Window would allow for the kind of free speech we practice at Saturday breakfast.) We also agreed that the foundation Pastor John has set up is solid and the group will expand and thrive, not whither.

To add to my Saturday emergency church duties, I was tasked with sorting out the music program for Sunday service too. Clayton ‘Stovepipe’ Beecher, Pastor John’s other assistant from the Allegheny mountains, who does the Bible reading between songs, told me to choose a few songs from the ol’ Baptist hymnal. “Just choose some numbers that people already know and you’ll be fine. We’ll sing ‘em a capella.”

I chose songs I was already familiar with from the Presbyterian church of my youth, and one song I didn’t remember from those times. Interestingly, I was back at Cafe Amore the Sunday of my music duties and was having a conversation with a guy named Clint in his late 20s who seemed to know everyone in Weedville. An older guy named Gene approached to say hello to Clint. When he left Clint told me Gene was a Baptist preacher in town. I flagged him down and asked him which song he would choose for Mother’s Day from the Baptist Hymnal.

Gene:In the Garden.

Dan: Really? Wow. I already chose that one!

Gene explained why he chose that one and off he went to get ready for his M’s Day sermon.

I backed up In the Garden with some simple guitar chords and the congregation did well singing it. Here’s me without the congregation backing me up (but try to imagine a Baptist congregation in rural Alabama singing this):

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During prayer request time, Ed Donahue asked for prayers for his neighbors. They’d lost their beloved dog and the prayer was that God would return the dog and comfort the Petersons. Ed is the Zionist Christian that left the Saturday breakfast group a year ago because of all of us raving antisemites saying bad stuff about Israel. We don’t discuss Israel much on Sunday. I thought again about all the American-funded bombings of innocents in the middle East and wondered if praying for return of dogs made sense in light of the terror, havoc, death and destruction the US is sponsoring right now (and indeed seems to be always sponsoring).

Fred Van Camp brought a little perspective and prefaced his prayer with the thought that he doesn’t want to judge but just maybe we pray for trivialities (he didn’t put it that bluntly but his words got the message across) while more important things should have our attention. Amen to that! Then Fred talked about a couple who had just given birth to a baby girl born without eyes and little to no hearing, and suggested that we might pray for the little girl and her family.

The substitute pastor was Ed that day. You are going to want to hear what he preached about, but I’ve got to get to bed and wake up for pond duty. I will address it in the next stack.

Addendum: I called my mom for mother’s day She is going on another cruise- it’s probably her tenth to Alaska. She said, “We’re all wondering if Iran is going to sink the ship!”

Hantavirus is also on her mind. She’s well aware about the scary connection between cruise ships and fake viruses!