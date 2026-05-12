DW Shumway

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The Real Mary Rose's avatar
The Real Mary Rose
2d

I like your song! Well done!

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Patriot Pilot's avatar
Patriot Pilot
2d

Just heard from Stan D and he confirms the truth of your post.

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