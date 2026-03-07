Friends. I’d like you to take a look at the website for my senate campaign, and test the app too. Forget for a spell that it’s crazy nobody, double-minded, indecisive, writer wannabe, dented ‘01 Suburban driving, yet-another-English-teacher-in-Japan cum blogger, all-thumbs-with-tools, beach-bum schlub DW Shumway running for Senate! of all things. Just think of the beauty of the idea and simplicity of the voting app.

When you click the website below, you’ll arrive at the landing page that looks like this:

Check it out, scroll down and before you click “Tell Dan What to Do”, keep reading until near the bottom of the page and you’ll see “See the full presentation.”

Check that out too and then click “Tell Dan What to Do” at the bottom of that presentation.

Then give the app a try. I think you’ll like it!

Note, this section:

is how it will work. Registering at dan4senator.com is not open yet, during the campaign. It will be for Montana voters only. Right now, anyone can try this.

Here’s the website. I think the domain name is a good fit for the campaign and the voting app, and so easy to remember! Click: montanaforsenate.com

(I’m having trouble getting on with the Safari browser. Try a different browser if you’re on a Mac. I’m having no problem with Brave. We’ll sort Safari out soon.)

Chris Martin and I discuss the release of the website and app (video. 18 min.) :

PS: The issues you can practice voting on will change regularly. Keep coming back to see what’s been added!