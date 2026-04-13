A reminder: Americans, for all their patriotism and war-adoration, would prefer to not get involved in what they perceive to be unnecessary wars. This is why the lies and propaganda are so important. This is why the media can’t be free. It’s why presidents have to promise to stay out of wars and false justifications have to be cooked up (The Maine, The Lusitania, Pearl Harbor, Tonkin, Incubators, 911, Yellow cake and vials of powder, beheaded babies, 40,000 dead protestors, etc.)

When it comes to getting us into war, Trump is no different than previous presidents who promise peace. That’s how you get elected.

Wilson’s 1916 re-election campaign: He kept us out of war.

Roosevelt’s 1940 re-election campaign: Your boys are not going to be sent into any foreign wars.

Johnson’s 1964 election campaign: We still seek no wider war.

Nixon 1968 election campaign: Peace with honor. (US involvement in war, after expansion into Laos and Cambodia, ended in 1973. “Only five more years of war” might have proven a less popular campaign slogan.)

As for Trump, well here we are engaged in yet another Middle-East war, and the closing of the Straights of Hormuz, the result of our initiating this war, threatens to widen the war and bring large nations into the fight. (and isn’t it hilarious that Trump said that the US doesn’t need the Straight to be opened? It was up to the countries affected to step up and do something about it. Then Iran begins to open up the straight, which would allow those countries access to the oil and gas they need, and then Trump threatens to sink any ship going through. What the deuce?!)

obligatory disclaimer/reminder: I don’t think Trump is in charge, so of course I mean ‘Trump’s handlers’ when I say ‘Trump’. He’s doing a fantastic job playing his part, but good grief- he’s not calling the shots. I think the last president to do that, briefly, was Kennedy in ‘63.

So as we wait and see what the latest war brings us, besides what’s already happened- thousands of dead (mostly infidels, mind you) largely women and children, dozens of dead US soldiers and airmen, and a couple-hundred billion or so added to the debt - let’s see what Trump’s rhetoric was like before this war and in the last campaign.

To quote Zion Don directly:

Under Trump we will have no more wars.

I’m going to keep you out of wars. I kept you out of wars.

I’m not going to start a war; I’m gonna stop wars.

We don’t need the wars.

I will end the chaos in the middle east.

I will prevent world war 3.

We will expel the war mongers from our government.

I will restore peace.

I said ‘my rhetoric is going to keep us out of wars’.

We’re ending wars all over this planet.

I’m trying to square that all up with:

Death, fire and fury will reign upon them.

Now I am killing them…what a great honor it is to do so.

I will "bring [Iran] back to the Stone Ages, where they belong"

A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don't want that to happen, but it probably will.

You could say that it’s all par for the course for US presidents, so what’s the big deal? Didn’t we rain death, fire and fury on Germany and Japan and Korea and Vietnam after our peace-loving presidents promised to stay out? It’s just the way things are, Shumway. Presidents lie about wanting peace, and then we go to war. Big deal!

OK, but this whopper has got to stir you. It’s so crazy that you have to laugh.

Trump is not only the peace president, according to his own words. He’s Jesus Christ himself!

Hang on- what is that thing in the upper middle- the Freemasonic Solar Deity on platoon patrol?

But wait. That image has nothing to do with spiritual healing and Jesus and the hope of a nation. It’s just a typical Red Cross worker doing his rounds at the field hospital, you see. Quit watching fake news!

They’re just jerking out chains as the end nears.

By the way, remember how in a recent post I talked about an upcoming actor that made a fool of himself on a network morning show, by dressing up like a clown?

There’s no way he would choose on his own to appear the way he did, especially facing a panel of very conservatively and smartly dressed professionals.

This was a humiliation ritual. “Hey Patrick. You wanna keep your job? You gotta wear the outfit, dig?”

I can see Trump reacting to the proposed Jesus tweet as his handlers tell him to post it. And by the way, apparently the post has already been taken down. Damage done, though.

Trump- Ah, come on guys. I can’t do that. Pretending to be Jesus and what not.

Handler 1- Yes, you can, Donnie. Just tell them afterward you thought you looked like a doctor or something.

Trump- A Doctor! I look like Jesus, for Ch___ sake!

Handler 2- That’s the idea, man. You’re the savior for the MAGA crowd!

Trump- Yeah, but even they might think this goes too far.

Handler 1- No they won’t. Trust me.

Trump- No. Can’t do it.

Handler 3 (holding up a file with a big ‘E’ on it)- Donnieeee…..

Trump- OK. I’ll do it.