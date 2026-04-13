DW Shumway

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve Martin's avatar
Steve Martin
16m

Hey Dan.

Just before reading this, I saw Scott Ritter's post showing that first A.I. Christ, but your post convinced me to laugh at it — though squirming at the thought of my bank account as the empire crumbles.

Though I've never been a fan of Japan's LDP, I couldn't help but smile at the orange deity condemning Japan and Korea for being of little help in his current venture.

Reply
Share
The Real Mary Rose's avatar
The Real Mary Rose
42m

I really do think the Mighty Wurlitzer is now just throwing the most blasphemous, or generally offensive stuff at us to see if we'll EVER react.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 DW Shumway · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture