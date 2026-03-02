This is the interview of last week, conducted just days before the (latest round of) bombing of Iran. This was an interview for kla.tv and they are skittish about generalizing when it comes to a particular group- even if they’re not doing the generalizing. As I conducted the interview with the kla.tv background behind me, I can’t offer you the full video- only audio.

Here is full-length, unredacted, BBR not KLA, DW Shumway interviews Vanessa Beeley (audio 1hr. 7 min.)

And here is the video on kla.tv, without the offending material (better for your friend Bill, from the Hosanna-Calvary Chapel down the road that flies the star of Rempham) : Actually, that’s a bit unfair. I just watched highlights of the video and kla.tv leaves very little out. For better or worse, this will still offend Bill. So if you can, watch the video too- or just watch the video if you prefer that format to audio- you don’t miss much here, really- it’s only 5 minutes shorter, with some of my unnecessary rambling, and the word Pax Judaica cut out.

DW Shumway interviews Vanessa Beeley- Iran and Middle East (1hr. 2 min.):

btw, how do you like that title? I thought of it, days before the war. Wow, prescience!

interviewer’s note: At one point we discuss the Jewish population of the USA and Iran, in total numbers. In fact the US Jewish population is vastly larger in total numbers and percentage.