You bet I have something to say about Thomas Massie and the latest outrages, but I’m rushed here at Cafe Amore. I’ll get to the world of aint-it-awful and the good fight next post!

just a week and a half ago, at the homestead

Springtime and the mountaintops are still snow-blanketed. Air is crisp and cool in the evening and morning. Afternoon temperatures, in the 70s, are just about perfect. River and creeks flowing strong and there’s green everywhere. I get to work outdoors and see all the great spots in the valley, including things the public never sees- other people’s property and the views they have, from on location. Sure, you can go to a park, stay briefly at a nice hotel, see stuff from the road and town, and pull off the highway at the viewpoint, but every day I tromp around on the hallowed grass, soil and muck of our well-heeled, propertied betters. The last pond we cleaned is my latest favorite property (this changes every year). The main house could be Jay Gatsby’s, ‘20s or ‘30s splendor, on a grassy knoll that could be the set for another version of Anne of Greene Gables. Twenty yards in front of the house, down the hill, the creek runs next to a picnic area and flows into the pond. There’s a wrought-iron dining set on flagstone surface where you could have high tea next to gurgling stream and glistening pond. Set back under the quaking aspens is the fire pit and lounge-chair circle, where the drinking takes place. There’s a huge old barn in perfect condition and still in use. The guest house is large enough for a decent-sized family and is nicely ensconced among cottonwood, willow and apple trees, so that the riffraff caretakers can be hidden out of sight (or more importantly, the riff-raff can ignore the owners, when away from Chicago and in town making their brief appearance in summer). There is a solid, wooden staircase built against the barn which goes up to what one would assume is the third floor. First you think it’s outdoor access to the loft, but then you see there is no door. Ah, this post has a cable on it going across the beautiful pond. It’s a zip line. Sherri, daughter of Jack the longtime caretaker says, “It gets used when the Schneiders are out here- mostly when there’s plenty of drinking.”

Jack is 84 and spry enough to climb up and ride the zip line and plunge into the pond. He’s still doing the hard work- well, not the pond cleaning anymore. He’s still the landscaper but this year he’s done tossing the rake- hence Perky Pelican on location. Hey, I have 24 more years of this before the body gives out!

Oh, and of course, the view of the Bitterroots is spectacular. I don’t envy the life of the rich or covet their property- I’m content enough to live in our cozy, Weedville Hollow shack (until the new landlord sells and evicts me and the boys). But I do like hanging around their estates and appreciating the architecture and landscaping, and the Jaguar E-Type in the garage. Thank you, Schneiders, Morgans, Maxwells and Cohens!

On that note, here is Graham Lyons, part 2: