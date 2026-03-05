Had this report ready to go after the 8pm show last night, but ran into a little internet trouble. My aim is to get the video version of the Live at Eight up right after show.

On the docket for this show:

Sheehy

By now you’ve probably seen the footage of the Navy Seal vs. the Marine veteran. Wait, let’s rephrase that. The three+ DC Capitol Cops plus Sheehy vs. the lone Marine Veteran. Hey, better 4 against one than one against one- with numbers cops are a bit less likely to shoot first and ask questions later, so the Marine got to stay alive. All they did was break his arm.

Daines

Daines drops out on the day that registration for the Montana US Senate primary closes!

Massey

Sponsors a bill to force the Trump administration to stop the war in Iran until they get congressional approval. The gall!

In the video I mention the 2-minute speech by one of the supporters of the bill from Texas, Rep. Joaquin Castro. I left it out of the short, live report but I’ll post his words below. Thanks for listening for anyone who tuned in to bitterrootbeaconradio.com at 8pm MST.

Kurt Alme

This just in, and didn’t make the report:

«««In the statement, Daines announced he is backing Montana’s U.S. attorney, Kurt Alme, to replace him — Alme filed his paperwork eight minutes before the filing deadline, Montana Secretary of State records show, and before Daines publicly confirmed he was no longer running.

“After wrestling with this decision for months, I have decided I will not seek re-election,” Daines said. Going on to back him, he praised Alme’s work “cracking down on crime” and confronting fentanyl trafficking and called him “a man of faith.”

Alme announced his candidacy in a statement Wednesday.

“As a native Montanan, I have always been committed to serving our communities, upholding the rule of law, and fighting for the safety and prosperity of every family in our state,” he said.

“We need proven doers in Washington who will stand up for our values without apology,” he added. “I’m running for Senate to be a relentless advocate for Montana and to help President Trump put America First.”

President Donald Trump endorsed Alme on Truth Social on Wednesday evening and praised Daines for “passing the torch” to him.

“In fact, if Kurt didn’t have the highest level of aptitude and talent, Steve would have remained exactly where he is but, Kurt is exceptional, and I will be giving him, based on Steve’s strongest recommendation, my Complete and Total Endorsement,” Trump said.»»»

DW Shumway 8 o’clock live BBR report (22 minutes):

Don’t know if this photo was taken before or after Daine’s niece got the fond(le) embrace from sleepy Joe.

