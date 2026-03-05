DW Shumway

I get 'Israel' mixed with 'Iran' a couple times in the video. Also the woman who runs into this kind of thing a lot is Medea Benjamin. Also it appears the Republicans knew exactly what they were doing with this. Daines waited until the deadline to drop out, and he immediately endorsed Kurt Alme. Trump endorsed Alme too, with a prepared statement which made it appear he knows the new candidate (maybe he does).

By the way, who here in Montana wants to go out and get signatures for that petition to get me on the ballot? It would be cool if we can do this without paying any canvassers.

