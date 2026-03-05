Two Senators: Weird Developments
BBR Live at 8 for Tuesday, March 4th
Had this report ready to go after the 8pm show last night, but ran into a little internet trouble. My aim is to get the video version of the Live at Eight up right after show.
Tonight tune in again to bitterrootbeaconradio.com for the 8pm MST show. Guest Chris Martin, my tech-team leader, of strongprompt.ai joins me.
On the docket for this show:
Sheehy
By now you’ve probably seen the footage of the Navy Seal vs. the Marine veteran. Wait, let’s rephrase that. The three+ DC Capitol Cops plus Sheehy vs. the lone Marine Veteran. Hey, better 4 against one than one against one- with numbers cops are a bit less likely to shoot first and ask questions later, so the Marine got to stay alive. All they did was break his arm.
Daines
Daines drops out on the day that registration for the Montana US Senate primary closes!
Massey
Sponsors a bill to force the Trump administration to stop the war in Iran until they get congressional approval. The gall!
In the video I mention the 2-minute speech by one of the supporters of the bill from Texas, Rep. Joaquin Castro. I left it out of the short, live report but I’ll post his words below. Thanks for listening for anyone who tuned in to bitterrootbeaconradio.com at 8pm MST.
Kurt Alme
This just in, and didn’t make the report:
«««In the statement, Daines announced he is backing Montana’s U.S. attorney, Kurt Alme, to replace him — Alme filed his paperwork eight minutes before the filing deadline, Montana Secretary of State records show, and before Daines publicly confirmed he was no longer running.
“After wrestling with this decision for months, I have decided I will not seek re-election,” Daines said. Going on to back him, he praised Alme’s work “cracking down on crime” and confronting fentanyl trafficking and called him “a man of faith.”
Alme announced his candidacy in a statement Wednesday.
“As a native Montanan, I have always been committed to serving our communities, upholding the rule of law, and fighting for the safety and prosperity of every family in our state,” he said.
“We need proven doers in Washington who will stand up for our values without apology,” he added. “I’m running for Senate to be a relentless advocate for Montana and to help President Trump put America First.”
President Donald Trump endorsed Alme on Truth Social on Wednesday evening and praised Daines for “passing the torch” to him.
“In fact, if Kurt didn’t have the highest level of aptitude and talent, Steve would have remained exactly where he is but, Kurt is exceptional, and I will be giving him, based on Steve’s strongest recommendation, my Complete and Total Endorsement,” Trump said.»»»
DW Shumway 8 o’clock live BBR report (22 minutes):
I get 'Israel' mixed with 'Iran' a couple times in the video. Also the woman who runs into this kind of thing a lot is Medea Benjamin. Also it appears the Republicans knew exactly what they were doing with this. Daines waited until the deadline to drop out, and he immediately endorsed Kurt Alme. Trump endorsed Alme too, with a prepared statement which made it appear he knows the new candidate (maybe he does).
