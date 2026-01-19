HONOLULU AIRPORT: January 19, 09:45

I’m just sitting here on the circa ‘62, solid concrete benches at Japanese Couples’ Corner. I’m killing time just enjoying the weather and action- it’s a slower-paced bustle here in Hawaii. It’s early and I don’t want to bother the front desk at the hostel with requests to leave luggage well before check-in, while Leilani, or perhaps Lakeesha, is trying to check people out.

Shizuko is sitting waiting for Keisuke. She’s not looking half bad after the 7 hour flight from Osaka, but still, she wants to be double sure she looks her best for check-in at the Outrigger.

Keisuke has finally returned! The rental car that will take them to Hanauma Bay and the outlet stores is ready, full-insurance package. Keisuke had lobbied for no car. He had the right idea when he said how about you just get on the tourist trolley and go shopping at the Ala Moana and I’ll take a surf lesson in Waikiki.

“But I want to go places together! It’s our honeymoon!” said Shizuka.

“Precisely,” said thought Keisuke.

They actually look pretty happy, even though it’s their honeymoon. It’s early- give it a couple days.

No, I jest. They’ll probably be fine. Both Shiz and Kei seem like likable sorts. I sincerely hope…

(Jacque Cousteau voice from Sponge Bob)

…fifty years later…

OK, on to Japan intrigue.

Wait, the hang loose, easy going vibe of Hawaii has been interrupted! I hear the clip-clop sound of precision marching. Is it the Marines? Homeland Security Drill Team? ICE?

Ah, it’s just the Korean Airlines crew. Hawaii Schmawaii, they’re here to bust ass and work!

Speaking of ‘62, zoom in and check out those smart uniforms they’re still wearing at KAL, with the oversized breast-cancer-awareness ribbons in their hair.

-DW. Are you just going to keep talking about the airport or are we going to get to hear about your secret rendezvouses in Tokyo?

You’re right, I should get to the story. But now the sun is out and I’m feeling like I should be somewhere near the beach, not this semi-pleasant but fully-concrete airport with the noisy smart-cart convoys being towed around in front of me.

If I’m going to blog it should be pen on paper in a leather notebook, or better yet on an old Remington- round keys-, in a wicker chair like that Elton John album cover, at a mahogany table in the shade of a banyan tree, sporting pith helmet and khaki trousers, drinking Kona coffee (guaranteed 10% Hawaiian beans- state law). I’ll get that Tokyo #2 report out soon!