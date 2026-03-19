The Joe Kent thing is weird. The guy tells Trump that Iran is not our war to fight. But then you find out that up until about a couple hours ago, he was a classic neo-connish warmonger. What’s going on here?

There was a conversation in one of my Signal feeds with the Joe Kent deal. First Leon congratulated Kent for mentioning the truth about our special relationship with Israel. Then Rick posted Kent’s resignation letter, which included praise for Trump’s foreign policy and his assassination of Soleimani. Then Leon said to Joe Kent, “You’re fired.”

Lower down the thread Jeff Maloney says, “Even if you don’t like Trump, Iran has destabilize[d] the whole Middle East for 50 years. If it is true they were about to make bomb grade materials, once they told Trump at the last meeting they will not stop refining uranium the writing was on the wall. Trump had to attack Iran.”

my quick answer:

and here’s my long answer, which I post here, but not on the Signal feed:

“Trump had to attack Iran,” just like he had to attack Venezuela. And like he and Biden had to attack Syria. And Obama had to attack Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Yemen, Pakistan, and Somalia. And Bush Afghanistan and Iraq, and Clinton Iraq, Somalia, Bosnia and Kosovo, and Bush Sr. Iraq and Panama, and Nixon Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos, and Johnson Vietnam (North and South), Laos, Cambodia, and the Dominican Republic, and Kennedy Vietnam and Cuba, etc. Those damned destabilizing Iranians! Imagine the dire national and world situation we might have today without American stability-promoting efforts!

Oh, and remember when Clinton had to attack the Sudanese aspirin factory because, shoot, I know that was for something. Anyway I think there was something about impeachment proceedings going on at the time.

Speaking of which, when Trump attacked Iran wasn’t there something going on related to releasing sensitive documents that Trump appeared in a few times?

Curious: Since I’m a reddish-State American am I supposed to support all these peace-promoting activities and wars, or just the ones that are initiated with a red-faction president in power.