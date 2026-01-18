The world is vacationing in Japan. The airport was jam-packed and the express train from Narita to Tokyo was more crammed full than I’ve ever seen it. No surprises, though; I was mentally prepared to see my beloved Nippon inundated with developing-world foreigners emerging from every nook and cranny, Kalergi-Plan-East style, so a few extra tourists is nothing.

Wait- what is a cranny?

Cranny: A narrow opening or fissure, likely from Old French cran (notch) or Germanic roots like Old High German chrinna(groove).

It’s time to start using this word. Any word where you can draw out the half-nasal, American short A is worth putting into frequent use. When my grandpa Hansen got mad at Frances, my grandma, (note all the short A’s in that partial sentence!) he’d whip out his favorite triple-short-A expletive phrase.

“Cram dammit, Frannie!”

This never bothered grandma much. What I wouldn’t give to once again hear gramps say something like, (and try to say this to yourself as nasally as possible- work those A’s): “Cram dammit, Frannie! Grab the Black Flag. There’s ants in the cranny!”

Felix, my French-German friend in Yokohama, who takes a Yokohama to Tokyo train every day to work his office job, says things have changed. The Japanese are sick of foreigners. They no longer treat you with that unearned deference. They’d rather you go away, according to Felix anyway.

Actually, back in H. City and surroundings, things felt more or less like they always have. People are friendly and appreciate it when you speak Japanese, even bad Japanese. The little kids still stare in wonder and the elementary and jr. high kids say ‘hello!’ But I can see how the Tokyo populace may have reached gaijin overload. Besides the Asian foreigners who man the cash registers at the convenience stores, and the Africans and Middle-Easterners who are here for Lord knows what reasons, like the swarthy, bushy-beard big guy I saw at the beach with his burka-clad wife the other day, there are tons of tourists too. Lots of people know Japan is a bargain right now. Look at what my room in Tokyo cost me:

-12 bucks? Couldn’t you have spent a little more and got your own room somewhere?

Ahh! Good thinking. I did exactly that. I spent 6 dollars more at the same place and got my own private room!

Doesn’t that look cozy? Why, there’s a corner of a bed, a light on a table, and a wall! What else do you need? Now, with my own private room, I didn’t have to worry about being kept awake by snorers, or keeping them awake with my own snoring. Or did I?

Here’s the door to my room.

Yes, that’s a big hole in wall above the door. Let’s look inside. First, all the cozy furnishings:

Here’s another big hole, cut right out of the wall.

See, they’re saving on heating here- the ceiling heater heats my room, the adjacent room, and the hallway. Efficient! Two problems with this.

1) Q: Who gets to decide how hot the room is? A: The last person to adjust the thermostat in the hall. When I arrived, the room was verging on sauna-esque. I turned it down and after my night on the town, it was back up. I’m half Saxon and 1/4 Danish and can’t sleep in an oven.

2) This defeats the purpose of the six-dollar upgrade- I can hear everything in the halls, and everything in the next room. Last night, after arriving quite late after missing a train stop and deciding to hoof it back home, at well past midnight, the light in the next room was on, lighting my room too of course, and the conversation was in high gear. I could hear one man and I think three women. They were Japanese, talking about mutual friends, good times, and their plans for Sunday. Lot’s of joking and laughing, all at the full volume of old friends meeting up. Maybe they had had a little to drink, but you couldn’t tell. It seemed like an innocent enough conversation, all in fun, and they weren’t necessarily being inconsiderate on purpose. I just don’t think they thought about me over in room 212. I didn’t have anything planned until 10:30am on Sunday, so I told myself to take it easy- it’s Saturday night after all. But they didn’t sound like they were losing any steam, even after 1am. I knocked on their door.

Young lady-ah…

Me-Good evening.

-Good evening.

Two more ladies came out.

-Um. I’m in the next room and as you can see we have that open hole between us.

They nodded a bit sheepishly, realizing they were keeping me up. There’s a sign down in the lobby that says, Quiet Hours: 10pm-8am and the profile/silhouette of a face shushing with the index finger. I said the reason I got this private room here is that even more than the noise others make that might keep me up I worry I will wake others because you see I snore. Hence the private room. They nodded and agreed that was a good reason. “But of course with these holes it’s not exactly private.” They agreed with that too.

“So, did you all plan on sleeping tonight?”

They laughed at that and said yes of course and we all smiled. Then I said, “I’m going to go downstairs and have a bite to eat and after a while when I get back up here I’ll be quite happy if it’s quiet.”

They laughed at that too and promised apologetically to keep things down. When I got back they were still talking but pretty softly, just the ladies now as the guy was asleep, snoring.

Here’s a couple photos of the train ride and connections into Tokyo:

High school kid on train; soon to be grandma asking daughter what she needs from downtown; guy keeping the platform timetables clean; haunting specter in mirror.

2. Tokyo Riverside Hooverville:

3. Typical Japanese young ladies waiting for train. The luck I have with spontaneous, photo-friendly situations!

OK, that’s about it. Folks, I’m following the news loosely and I know things are falling apart and dark clouds are gathering. Remember, just because I’m having a little fun on this blog doesn’t mean I don’t have a save-the-world battle plan!

Ah. A couple more pics:

The baths at the fancy capsule hotel I could have stayed at for ten bucks more a night: