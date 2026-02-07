This Land is Your Land
Not the land of the tyrants, traitors and bums in Washington
I don't have much of a singing voice, and my guitar strumming needs a lot of work, but the weather was nice and I thought I'd try playing a few chords on the ol’ Ovation while sitting on the porch.
Here's my first campaign tune for ya; It's an old favorite we all learned in school, and it aligns nicely with my platform.
You'll never know unless you have a go!
A suitable campaign tune, DW.
I'll have you know that I now have an endless loop of This Land running through my brain now, thank you 😳
The good news is, it has replaced Home on The Range 🤣
Nice job on the tune.