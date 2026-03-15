DW Shumway

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roger Mitchell's avatar
Roger Mitchell
8h

Dan, I love it when you get fired up!

Sooo, don't require state resources. In fact, tell them that you don't need their assistance, support, or help. Fukum!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 DW Shumway · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture