It’s been a cold and wet week; yesterday saw snow and rain and chilly afternoon winds, but today it’s calm, with blue skies and the birds are chirping. The temperature is just about where it should be for mid March, rather than in the April/May and even June zone we had for a stretch back in late Feb/early March. There’s a big, fresh dump of snow in the hills, helping us get nearer normal snowpack, and the reservoirs are full, I assume. Plus it’s Sunday and I’m going for a hike.

So why the foreboding feeling? Because I’ve made it my business to learn what’s going on, and run for Senator, of all things. Here’s the latest thing that’s angering me:

The reason I found out about this was because of Roger Mitchell’s comment on my stack yesterday. I had said I’d be in Helena in two weeks, on the signature-petition drive, and he said he’d be in Missoula at the No Kings rally that weekend. My first thought was, “Well, maybe I should do Missoula on Saturday, then Helena on Sunday.” But I thought, “Wait a minute. Helena is the capitol and though they’re not as liberal as Missoula, there’s bound to be a rally there too.”

I did a search and the first thing I saw was the news that the event at the capitol had been cancelled.

A couple things:

These jackasses have no right to close the public grounds to the people. Not enough money my ass. You don’t mess with the people’s right to assemble and exercise their free speech! I wonder if the Republicans in this state know perfectly well they are giving themselves a huge black eye- first with this cynical, calculated switcharoo with the Daines drops out and What’s his Name jumps in, minutes before the primary registration deadline, and now this ban on assembly on the freekin Capitol grounds no less!

To deal briefly with issue #1:

Things are getting bad and the people are stirring. Restricting gatherings to M-F working hours is a cynical, vile way to keep busy people from speaking up. We won’t tolerate this! The heck with Missoula- last time around I hear the city set the route for the parade and marched the good, law abiding blue-hairs of Missoula right into a dead-end alley next to the train tracks. Missoula will be a partisan event- tons of liberals suffering from late-stage TDS, justifiably angry with the government but without solutions except for replacing the old boss dressed in red with the new boss dressed in blue. I know a couple locals who will go up and participate in that one- and they will challenge the libs on their inclination to replace one tyrant with another- and that’s good.

But I want to go to Helena. For me, this rally has become much more than anti-Trump. It’s now about our right to assemble at all. The public servants are not going to oppose an assembly of Trump-haters in a largely Trump hating town. But the Republicans of Helena are clamping down. This should attract citizens of ALL political persuasions. Those on the right are much more likely to join a free-speech rally than an I hate Trump rally. Come on, Montana!

Regarding point #2:

I think the oligarchy would like to continue with the same game plan if they can. That is, the War Party, or Zio Party, or whatever you want to call it, doesn’t care if the Ds or Rs are in power, as both sides are completely compromised. So the ogre Trump does his thing and the nasties on the ‘left’ get into power. Maybe they win the next presidency. It will be someone so nasty that the ‘right’ will win the next time, and so on. Lesser of two evils ad infinitum.

But that game plan is less secure these days, so I’m also wondering if the clamp down isn’t coming soon. Perhaps that’s the reason for my foreboding feeling this morning.

Anyway forebode foreschmode: I’m off to Missoula NOW to see if I can’t get some signatures for Delegate Dan. And I’m fired up by what some of my friends are saying in the Grog and Grub Club Signal feed

.Yesterday at the men’s breakfast, someone brought up the old ants in the jar metaphor. The red ants and black live peaceably until the master shakes the jar, and then they go crazy and start fighting each other. That’s what these rallies are all about, folks. Division, not opposition! Or you could say, opposition to each other, rather than opposition to the system. So a word to my valley comrades: Promote unity; don’t just tell the libs how wrong they are; that’ll feel good but they’ll dig in and we won’t get anywhere.