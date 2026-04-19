DW Shumway

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Real Mary Rose's avatar
The Real Mary Rose
12h

I'm with you 100% on the conservatives being massive dupes for Trump and their downfall is aligning with Israel, which is insane given what they claim is their religion. I don't think a true Christian is pro-war, especially on the innocents. I suppose this is the way they will cause our final fracture. We have pro-war libs, pro-war conservatives, anti-war conservatives, anti-war libs, then the biggest political group in the US are independents but we're not really allowed on the ballots. I suppose the insanity will continue as long as this is the case.

It is a major conundrum to be pulled towards running for office because you feel you can make some difference, yet realizing that once you're part of that nasty machine, your abilities will be very limited. I still maintain you can do the most using your radio waves, but that's just me. And I do agree we can't really do anything about the "big stuff." I learned that when 100s of millions protested the Iraq war and they did it anyway. They not only did it, but they ran an obviously fake dog-and-pony-show to justify it, and people fell for it.

People fall for the White Hat b.s. and the "Trump-as-a-changed-man" craziness. That was also engineered. I can't fault people for believing what's shoved in their face 24/7. There are millions with their ears and eyes glued to Fox News all day. Same with the ones who are addicted to MSNBC.

Reply
Share
The Real Mary Rose's avatar
The Real Mary Rose
12h

Trump HAS gone insane. I was just thinking the other day, it's simply amazing to me that all the people I know who resisted the Covid psyop voted for him. He's the one that oversaw that! It was the first push/installment on controlling us en masse. The next will be for the digital ID stuff.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 DW Shumway · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture