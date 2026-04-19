on Saturday, actually.

First a couple photos of the pond I serviced with bios (muck-attacking bacteria spray) day before yesterday. The pond was near the Montana/Idaho border pass on the 93, so pretty high elevation. There was snowfall the day before and the scene looked like this:

I love late-season snowfall.

I don’t usually work on ponds in the snow. I enjoyed this, though. Too bad I forgot my muck boots!

Friday (Saturday) walk and talk. April 18, 2026. (36 min.):