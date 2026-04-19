The White Hats are Coming!
Soccer, ponds, Trump/Jesus and possible scaled-down political ambitions.
on Saturday, actually.
First a couple photos of the pond I serviced with bios (muck-attacking bacteria spray) day before yesterday. The pond was near the Montana/Idaho border pass on the 93, so pretty high elevation. There was snowfall the day before and the scene looked like this:
Friday (Saturday) walk and talk. April 18, 2026. (36 min.):
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I'm with you 100% on the conservatives being massive dupes for Trump and their downfall is aligning with Israel, which is insane given what they claim is their religion. I don't think a true Christian is pro-war, especially on the innocents. I suppose this is the way they will cause our final fracture. We have pro-war libs, pro-war conservatives, anti-war conservatives, anti-war libs, then the biggest political group in the US are independents but we're not really allowed on the ballots. I suppose the insanity will continue as long as this is the case.
It is a major conundrum to be pulled towards running for office because you feel you can make some difference, yet realizing that once you're part of that nasty machine, your abilities will be very limited. I still maintain you can do the most using your radio waves, but that's just me. And I do agree we can't really do anything about the "big stuff." I learned that when 100s of millions protested the Iraq war and they did it anyway. They not only did it, but they ran an obviously fake dog-and-pony-show to justify it, and people fell for it.
People fall for the White Hat b.s. and the "Trump-as-a-changed-man" craziness. That was also engineered. I can't fault people for believing what's shoved in their face 24/7. There are millions with their ears and eyes glued to Fox News all day. Same with the ones who are addicted to MSNBC.
Trump HAS gone insane. I was just thinking the other day, it's simply amazing to me that all the people I know who resisted the Covid psyop voted for him. He's the one that oversaw that! It was the first push/installment on controlling us en masse. The next will be for the digital ID stuff.