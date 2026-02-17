How much of a sample set do you need to validate an idea and be convinced to push on forward? OK, concerning the senate idea and the idea of an app to force representative governance, Pastor John and my good buddies at Saturday breakfast are all supportive, but what about the general public? If you get laughed out of the room, that may be a sign!

I just got my haircut in Weedville’s local barbershop. When I left, the barber/owner said, “Let us know when you have that app up!”

The sign should read “Four Generations” not three. My barber was the apprentice, and he pointed to the photo on the wall of his great grandfather cutting hair circa 40s or 50s.

They had great music on the stereo (old country favorites including Doc Watson) and old, barbershop-ish paraphernalia in the waiting area by the door.

The conversation ranged from holiday, three-day-vacation reports to Vegas to rock bands to conspiracy facts (Epstien files) to the ‘26 midterms!

Taylor, the apprentice who cut my hair, was immediately receptive to the voting-app idea. He did mention a number of ways that the app might be hacked. “Sorry to poke holes in your idea, but…”

“No problem,” I answered, “I need to bring up the potential flaws to my tech guys. Poke away!”

Indeed, we need to explore all possible weaknesses in the app, and get to designing the most lock tight but user-friendly system possible. It’s one thing to hear about a voting-app system in theory. If people could see it (and download the test version immediately) that would be a huge step forward.

Taylor was a well-spoken and interesting young man. You could assume from the conversation that the general political/philosophical leaning of the place, at least when I visited, was conservative and Christian. Taylor quietly said he leaned a little left, however. He was of the opinion that the wealth of a nation should be enjoyed by all, and that certain services should be provided to the people. So let’s call him populist-progressive. Let’s call the barber dissident conservative Christian. He said, “Tuesday is conspiracy day with my sidekick here,” and there was a bible study announcement on the wall.

As for others who have liked the app idea, my co-worker Devin has views on both sides, let’s call him populist. The old Vietnam vet Hal whose ditch we cleaned out yesterday is a Trump conservative. I didn’t even bring up the senate idea; Devin did- after just learning about it. Hal listened to my 12-second spiel and said, “That’s exactly what we need! I just was visited by a guy running for state senate by the name of B…, and he wanted my vote. I said, ‘if 60% of your constituents want you to vote one way and the other 40% want you to vote the other way, what do you do?’ And this guy said he’d have think about it and vote what seemed right to himself. Well, I disagree! You have to go with the majority. They’re your constituents and you represent them!”

“Hence my voting app,” I said.

“Yeah. Exactly. I like it!”

The guy on the trail a couple weeks ago, who liked the app, was almost definitely liberal. Even in a reddish state, he trusted the will of the populace. The Finnish guy in Hawaii at the youth hostel, was a limit the size of the state to almost nothing type, so either an uber-libertarian or an anarchist. Nevertheless, he too proposed direct voting a la my app, without me telling him anything about my idea!

So how many more people do I need to poll here before I find that convincing scoffer who persuades me to abandon ship? I’d say it’s time to make that app. Tech team- let’s get to work!