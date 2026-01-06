DW Shumway

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tess's avatar
Tess
Jan 6

Would love to hear some truths. You can bet that what is being spewed out by mockingbird media is a half-truth at best.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 DW Shumway · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture