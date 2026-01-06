I called it! I called it! My allusion to an upcoming military engagement with Venezuela was sooo prescient! Remember my list of questions for the recent Air Force Academy graduate? Right smack in the middle was this one:

“Would you drop bombs on Venezuelan non-combatants if it was part of our sacred mission to secure their oil?”

Well, I suppose they were more like precision-accuracy missiles that pinpointed key enemy targets Caracas, rather than bombs being dropped willy nilly on the crowded city….Wait!

WAR UPDATE: Japanese TV is broadcasting war reels and images from Caracas and it seems to be more than just a couple pinpointed targets. The night sky is lit up with explosions. Helicopters in line formation are dropping ordinance. Even small missile fire from freedom-fighter, guerrilla opposition is raining down on Caracas from camoflauged locations in the hilly jungle girding the city.

Hmm, maybe this was bigger than I thought.

And now on channel 7 Trump is making an announcement. Meanwhile here on channel 4 the United States’ UN ambassador Mike Waltz is addressing the assembly.

Channel 7: Trump is describing the allied attack as, “a spectacular assault. An assault like we haven’t seen since WW2.”

But wait, on channel 4 we have Ambassador Waltz seeming to downplay the idea that this is a military invasion, saying, “This is a law enforcement operation.”

Back to channel 7: (Trump) “We’re gonna run it until such time as a proper transition can take place.”

Channel 4: But Waltz is minimizing the possibility that we’ll be running the country: “We are not occupying a country.”

In any case, I’m officially ready for Jeopardy. Move over Iwo Jima! Take a hike, Inchon Landing! Hey Hanoi and Haiphong, you think you rate because you were reduced to rubble in the Christmas ‘72 B-52 raids?- give me a break. Buzz off Desert Sabre ‘91, or Second Battle of Fallujah ‘04. In none of the above was Deferment-Master Don at the helm, so they don’t rate.

“War is a Racket for 400, Ken.”

Ken Jennings- The second largest assault in US military history, after D-Day, this…

Ding!

Ken- Robert.

Robert- What is the Battle of Okinawa?

K- No.

Ding!

K-Sandra.

Sandra- What is Desert Storm?

Ken- Sorry, that’s also incorrect.

Ding!

Ken- DW.

DW- What was Law Enforcement Operation Absolute Resolve?

Bing Bing!

Ken- That’s correct, otherwise known as OAR in Caracas, 2026, and DW you are in the lead.

In any case, it’s anyone’s guess what’s really going on. If you can enlighten me please do so. Maybe it’s time to dust off my Spanish skills and conduct a couple interviews with people from Venezuela.