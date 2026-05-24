DW Shumway

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Roger Mitchell's avatar
Roger Mitchell
5h

"That still, murky water may not look great, but the frogs, bugs, snakes, leeches, weeds, cattails and blackbirds love it."

Just like my dad's farm pond after 20 years of "growth" with no maintenance. A beautiful sight to behold.

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