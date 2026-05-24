Met with the lads last night at the monthly grog and grub. I lamented not having the time to properly research stuff so I’d have a quick come back to popular, good-think normie, delusional positions on a range of topics. Oh well, like Cam Bollinger at church says, “Stick to your area of expertise.” Or as the famous and cliché advice for writers goes, Write what you know. OK. I know a little about ponds.

At Cafe Amore the other day, Bill Bainbridge asks me, “So Dan, do you work?” (based on my gray hair alone, & ignoring all inadequacies, I certainly could be retired)

D-Yes, I do.

B- What do you do?

D- I run a crew of guys who clean and maintain ponds up and down the valley.

Crew. Heh. On Friday, if you exclude the chief, the crew consisted of 1- Andy, my son.

Right away Bill became interested in my job. Specifically, he wanted advice on how to stop the leaking in his pond. I said, “That’s my least favorite part of the job. Lining ponds is hard enough. But finding a leak in an existing pond, whether lined or not, and plugging it is a very inexact science!”

B- Yes! I wouldn’t have even imagined such a company as yours. Who would want to take on that job? I consider it quite the Dark Art.

The Dark Art, lol. Immediately I thought of the essential nature of pond living and their maintenance. It’s quite unnatural. First you get a giant excavator and create a massive hole in the ground where nature had not created one herself. Or let’s say you buy a plot of land where a pond already exists, and you build your house next to it. There’s a whole pond ecosystem that was quite content thank you very much as things were before the hybrid log and timber home, volleyball sand pit (raked by José daily), maintenance barn, three-car garage and paved circular driveway with porte-cochère you had built by the local construction company that was happy to take all that California money.

But you don’t want the muck and slime and creepy crawlies. You agree with your wife when she says, “I don’t know, Jack, remember our trip to Yosemite last year? The clarity of this pond is nothing like Mirror Lake!” So you call up Perky Pelican Pond Service and say “We want to keep it clean and welcoming for fish and turtles. And we want to get the weeds out ‘cause the grandkids will be swimming in it.”

-Well, we can certainly clear out the weeds and overhanging brush (I won’t mention now that it’s all coming back, and the weeds- sooner than later). But those fish like to have a hiding spot. The Osprey around here are expert at making a pond fish-free.

Then you talk about landscaping the perimeter. The final agreement could be anything between leave the shoreline alone to We want to make the groundskeepers at Augusta hang their heads in shame.

Dan-You know, those groundskeepers use a boatload of chemicals to keep those ponds ‘pristine’. There’s a reason you only saw manicured grass and sand when Garcia octuple bogied the 15th!

Customer-Well, we don’t want chemicals! Just do the best you can!

And we do, and the pond comes out looking fantastic. The wedding goes off without a hitch and everybody remarks on the beautiful grounds. “Carol, who’s your landscaper?!”

Landscaper Schmandscaper! We’re pond experts and this is serious business, not some fat guy with John Deere cap joyriding on a Husqvarna!

But back to the fact that the essential problem is this: People want a lake, not a slimy bog. But a lake is a glorified river, with flow! If there is no flow, it’s a whole ‘nuther ball of wax. That still, murky water may not look great, but the frogs, bugs, snakes, leeches, weeds, cattails and blackbirds love it. We could chemical bomb it, but we don’t. So it’s a lot of work to make it like a lake. The job Friday involved cleaning slime off the rocks. People carve out a hole and fill it with boulders, smaller rocks and maybe even pebbles in the middle. They turn on the waterfall and voila, it’s a cascading brook with crystalline pond and the stones look like they just came out of the rock tumbler. Fine and dandy for day 1 through five. But the water isn’t fresh; it just recirculates. Then the green comes. Slimy weeds cling to the rocks and a greenish, brownish and sometimes reddish-hued shell covers the rocks that only a beefy power-washer will remove. So we drain the pond if we can, and go to work. Of course this puts all kinds of sediment and microscopic goo in the water, so the clarity will be compromised unless you flush/drain and refill numerous times. But the sump or trash pump empties much faster than the garden hose fills, so at day’s end you have clean rocks and no weeds, but murky water, and all your fingernails are green after spraying and hand scrubbing about 7.4 Empire-Builder hopper cars worth of rocks. A dark art indeed!

And I thought that’s what Bill meant by dark art; the unnaturalness of the whole pond thing. But he didn’t mean that at all. He was simply referring to the difficulty of plugging a leak. Everything else about pond maintenance is a walk in the park for Bill, who is still spry and willing to do the normal cleaning on his small, beloved pond fed by natural creek and waterfall.

And I and the crew will continue to do the normal cleaning, aeration, lining, hole-plugging, water-feature construction and repair, and bacterial treatment for the muck-averse and unwilling!

In other news I went back to the farmer’s market to get signatures. I had some wonderful, lively discussions and everyone was favorable to the idea of getting someone honest into Helena who wanted to shake things up with a direct-voting app. On the negative side I spent three hours on the corner of 3rd and Main and got 3 signatures. That doesn’t bode well for making the minimum in the three days I have until the deadline. The long and short is this- my campaign is dead.

I know, you’re shocked.

Here’s the plus side: The well-read, open-minded, well-meaning, intelligent and trustworthy men who shared dinner with me last night said this:

Well, Dan. This will leave time for you to get BBR running. We’re going to help you. Anything you need; you let us know.

Apologies to all who helped me attempt (lamely) this political run. Rest assured, I’m still in the fight, and I have a team!