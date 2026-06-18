The Covid Plot Thickens at RML
Whoah! Did it all start right here in the valley?!
After last week’s commissioner’s meeting in Hamilton, Rick Dyer sent me some very interesting information by substacker Jim Haslam. He has an intriguing avatar (click it to see his website).
The 50-minute interview by Carlos Sanchez with Jim is worth your time. Here is the Youtube video.
But wait, in case you don’t think this will interest you, just listen to these short 8 and 25 sec. clips from the interview first (I’ll post the whole audio below):
And the video: The 50 minute interview starts at 2:00:25 (two hour mark plus 25 seconds).
Here’s the entire audio of the interview, which I will also put up on BBR:
And stay tuned to this stack for a special BBR interview with Jim Haslam!
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ADDENDUM: Here are the links that Rick Dyer sent me:
https://substack.com/@jimhaslam/p-172104285 Part 1
https://substack.com/@jimhaslam/p-199811924 Part 2