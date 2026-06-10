The Destruction of The Temple of Jerusalem, by Francesco Hayez

I figure that if I’m going to continue reading from The Controversy of Zion, I had better organize the readings into a single post, or I’m going to forget on which posts I put them up. So here are the links to the substack posts that have the audio readings so far. I’ll hopefully put these all up on Rumble too, with the audio only (no accompanying substack post).

Here is the link to the entire book, in written form (html) and free, on the Unz Review.

Here is a scanned version of the book on the Internet Archive.

Chapter 1: The Start of the Affair

Chapter 2: The End of Israel

Chapter 3: The Levites and the Law

Chapter 4: The Forging of the Chains

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