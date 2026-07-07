Solve this rebus puzzle. Should be easy for DWS readers!

Did you get it? I’ll put the answer in the comment section for the beer-and-screen addled readers.

Anyway, I thought I’d make a list of some things I’m thankful for. I get grumpy and sullen too easily, especially when I’m not making money and it’s dark (e.g. no-work winter) and the news feed is giving me over-the-top weltschmertz.

I’m in a mood to write this because of a sudden uplift in spirits this morning. This week there is only one day of pond work scheduled. Now I should be happy about this; the same thing happened two weeks ago and I was able to hammer out 3 interviews and 4 blog posts in one week. This rush of activity was rewarded with a handful of new subscribers and followers and now I’m up over 1,100 in combined total- yay. But no Perky Pelican work for me also means none for Andy, and 20-yr. olds are very good at pretending to be busy with stuff while on the internet, but who knows, right?

-You should monitor his internet activity and set strict guidelines for your son, DW, so that his time here in Montana is maximally fruitful!

-You’re right. I’ve got to be careful, though. I tried to set a no-internet rule almost exactly a year ago, for both Andy and Kenny. “We’re moving to a new place and there’s going to be no wifi and you guys will only be able to use smart phones and computers outside of the house!”

Good luck with that, me!

For one, I’ve got to be online all the time with my stuff and that’s not exactly living by example. Plus, that ship sailed long ago; both boys are old enough to say stuff it, Pops. Kenny said he didn’t want to live with me any more and Andy quickly arranged his return to Japan. Okay they called that bluff but I still have cards to play!

Anyway, back to this morning’s uplift. I get up and go into the living room, where Andy sleeps. There he is sprawled out on his pad, snoring; house sparrows chirping; morning July sun shining on his curly hair; overhead fan making click, click noises. And I’m thinking, there’s no work today. You’re going to sit in my favorite easy chair all day and do internet stuff, whatever that means. Get busy, son! Frowning, I turn back to my room, with a cloud over my head. Then I turn around and confidently re-enter the living room. I get right to the chase:

D-Hey Andy.

A-uhh. whut?

D-Have you told Lars (Hansen) that you only have one day of work this week at Perky Pelican?

A-Yes.

D-(taken aback a bit, but still in assertive mode) And he told you he has no work for you this week?!

A-I’m working for him today.

D- Oh. Okay.

I go back into my room, feeling a little silly, but also elated that A got this done on his own. I raise my hands in thanks to the Good Lord.

So that’s a praise for a specific instance of thanks. But generally, what do I have to be thankful about?

…with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God: Phil 4:6

I’ll list a few here:

I’m thankful to live in a free country!

Front window at Cafe Amore this morning.

Okay, I know- free my arsch. I had to start with a joke. It is kind of fun to pretend, though. I allowed myself to enjoy the fireworks on Saturday evening; and for a day I can roll with the people who truly feel like us Americans are exceptionally good and free. It reminds me of that Mencken quote:

"We must respect the other fellow's religion, but only in the sense and to the extent that we respect his theory that his wife is beautiful and his children smart."

For readers here, however, I don’t have to list the freedom-crushing train of abuses that should have us hanging our flags upside down and grabbing the Winche… pitchforks. Speaking of upside down, check out the pillow on the far left in the photo above- an upside down pentagram! Someone placed that pillow upside down, producing the central component of the Sigil of Baphomet!

-Oh, come on, Shumway. Nobody had such a thought; especially not the girls working at Cafe Amore.

-I don’t know man, you don’t know Weedville like I do! Lars Hansen’s daughter manages this place. No way she can’t be hip to the dark side if she’s been inculcated in Lars Think!

-How do you know she’s been inculcated? Not all father’s indoctrinate their kids like the Great Santini!

-I know because her music playlist at Cafe Amore is the same as her fathers.

-What?!

-Yep. She plays that acid hillbilly stuff. I call it Indy Country Death Bluegrass. Pure inculcation there!

-Oh for crying out loud!… Okay, then why didn’t she do the same upside-down thing with the flag pillow?

-Duh. It’s too obvious. You can’t just openly offend the normies in a business like this. But thanks for the suggestion. I’ll see if I can arrange that before leaving.

Now then, onto other, real blessings:

The views while walking and talking to Fred VanCamp on the phone yesterday in Ditch Valley: Looking to the northeast. Sapphire range on the horizon. and looking to the southwest- Bitterroots

-Wow, DW. That’s gorgeous. The way you talk about Ditch Valley, I thought it was some kind of grungy dump.

-No man, Ditch Valley is beautiful. Main street is old-time charming, and the views, like all over this valley, are fantastic. Some streets, lots and houses, however, are…well…

Enjoy the sunset and the views; turn the corner and Ditch Valley reminds you that you are in, well…Ditch Valley.

To be fair, DV has lots of well-kept, nice places too:

Daughter Lindy’s father’s day gifts, sent from Japan! Treats and ties! George Mueller book, clarinet lamp, guitar pick and Trump-Cyrus commemoration coin sold separately. Good writing: I can access thousands of books, including almost all the classics, with the western Montana library sharing system. Amazing sunsets and sunrises, and goofy northern-Rocky-mountain weather, and crazy cloud formations. Check out the wavelets all in a row on top of that cloud: My outdoor pond work, even the ponds that are a little too manicured for my tastes. Who but the Perky Pelican crew can make such an attractive swimming beach out of a slimy bog? Friends enjoying the recent, cool, June-gloom weather:

-Okay DW, we get that you’re thankful, but the intro to this photo montage mentions requests. You’ve bombarded us with your blessings. Good for you, I guess. Now what’s your request to God?

-I don’t know. The usual stuff I suppose: confidence, guidance, grandchildren. For you, I request that you ‘like’ this post. It will encourage me to keep it up. There.

Hope you enjoyed the pictures!