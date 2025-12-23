Telecoms + US Gov.= Fascist Coup
mini interview with Dr. Mark Trozzi
Last Friday I did a kla.tv interview with Dr. Mark Trozzi, a Canadian MD who has been at the forefront of the fight against the tyrannical covid measures and the clot shot since very early in the plandemic. The Frankfurt kla/English team will be producing that one-hour plus interview and publishing as soon as possible, but there was one follow-up question and short discussion after the interview that was very timely and frankly urgent, given that the US Senate is planning on voting on the issue this week.
Dr. Mark Trozzi on invasive EMF radiation and the fight against total centralized control (10 minutes):
The bill HR 2289, which aims to fast-track cell tower approvals, was voted on by the house and passed by a vote of 26 to 24, along party lines. (The Republicans were for it. Yay Red Team!) The article I read says a vote by the Senate is coming before the end of the year. I cannot confirm this but if you wish to have your voice of opposition counted you might consider contacting your senator.
All US senators click here (https://www.senate.gov/senators/senators-contact.htm)
Montana senators click here (https://www.senate.gov/states/MT/intro.htm)
Dr Trozzi's website:
Dr. Martin Pall on wireless Radiation and the fraudulent threshold values:
https://www.kla.tv/5G-WirelessCommunication-en/27768
More info on the current assault on sovereignty and bodily integrity through H.R. 2289 and the new FCC rules:
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/unprecedented-power-grab-fcc-congress-race-to-strip-local-control-cell-towers/
https://reinettesenumsfoghornexpress.substack.com/s/the-hill-to-die-on/
New FCC rules original proposal:
https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2025/12/01/2025-21620/build-america-eliminating-barriers-to-wireless-deployments/
H.R.2289 original text:
https://www.congress.gov/119/bills/hr2289/BILLS-119hr2289ih.pdf/
Dr Trozzi is very good on this subject. As your title notes, we are dealing with FASCISM WRIT LARGE here. Local action needed to stop this, regardless of "federal legislation". Disobedience is the true foundation of freedom. "Good people break bad laws".
Pretty much jaded about RFK Jr's chumming with the powers-that-be ... the more I learn about history, the less I think democracy or meritocracy has ever been a salient factor in allowing a flourishing society to emerge. What temporary positive changes have occurred have always been from the ground-up, and at considerable cost.
Now I am in talks with documentarian Hayato Ohnishi about the possibility of bringing his Japanese documentary, 'Hippocrates' Blind Spot' to an English speaking audience. The chances are looking slim because of blowback from 'vested interests' (bad actors, and not the on-screeen type).