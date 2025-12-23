DW Shumway

grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
Dec 23

Dr Trozzi is very good on this subject. As your title notes, we are dealing with FASCISM WRIT LARGE here. Local action needed to stop this, regardless of "federal legislation". Disobedience is the true foundation of freedom. "Good people break bad laws".

Steve Martin
Dec 23

Pretty much jaded about RFK Jr's chumming with the powers-that-be ... the more I learn about history, the less I think democracy or meritocracy has ever been a salient factor in allowing a flourishing society to emerge. What temporary positive changes have occurred have always been from the ground-up, and at considerable cost.

Now I am in talks with documentarian Hayato Ohnishi about the possibility of bringing his Japanese documentary, 'Hippocrates' Blind Spot' to an English speaking audience. The chances are looking slim because of blowback from 'vested interests' (bad actors, and not the on-screeen type).

