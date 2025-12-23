Last Friday I did a kla.tv interview with Dr. Mark Trozzi, a Canadian MD who has been at the forefront of the fight against the tyrannical covid measures and the clot shot since very early in the plandemic. The Frankfurt kla/English team will be producing that one-hour plus interview and publishing as soon as possible, but there was one follow-up question and short discussion after the interview that was very timely and frankly urgent, given that the US Senate is planning on voting on the issue this week.

Dr. Mark Trozzi on invasive EMF radiation and the fight against total centralized control (10 minutes):

The bill HR 2289, which aims to fast-track cell tower approvals, was voted on by the house and passed by a vote of 26 to 24, along party lines. (The Republicans were for it. Yay Red Team!) The article I read says a vote by the Senate is coming before the end of the year. I cannot confirm this but if you wish to have your voice of opposition counted you might consider contacting your senator.

All US senators click here (https://www.senate.gov/senators/senators-contact.htm)

Montana senators click here (https://www.senate.gov/states/MT/intro.htm)

more stuff:

Dr Trozzi's website:







Dr. Martin Pall on wireless Radiation and the fraudulent threshold values:

https://www.kla.tv/5G-WirelessCommunication-en/27768



More info on the current assault on sovereignty and bodily integrity through H.R. 2289 and the new FCC rules:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/unprecedented-power-grab-fcc-congress-race-to-strip-local-control-cell-towers/



https://reinettesenumsfoghornexpress.substack.com/s/the-hill-to-die-on/



New FCC rules original proposal:

https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2025/12/01/2025-21620/build-america-eliminating-barriers-to-wireless-deployments/



H.R.2289 original text:

https://www.congress.gov/119/bills/hr2289/BILLS-119hr2289ih.pdf/

Also you can watch here on the kla.tv site in higher def