DW Shumway

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Real Mary Rose's avatar
The Real Mary Rose
Dec 28

Safe travels & God Bless. Thanks for the update. It's too easy to cave for these things. I am often dismayed that people assume you have a phone to send you things on. Oh well.

Reply
Share
Tess's avatar
Tess
Dec 28

Be safe. May God bless your trip.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 DW Shumway · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture