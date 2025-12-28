Ever so subtle coercion. I was going to take this new-year’s trip to Japan without the phone. As a warm-up, this morning I was set to interview Branden the phoneless wonder whom I interviewed on his peculiar lifestyle choice a couple weeks ago. He gave us the why but today I was going to ask him the what. What’s it like not having a phone (as in nothing- no smart phone, flip phone or anything.) Alas, running behind as usual before an international trip, I needed more time to get things in order, so I cancelled the interview. Then I decided I wanted to travel light, with no suitcases- only a pair of light day packs, I could probably get away with one as a carry-on bag and one as a “personal item”, though they were the same thing. To keep things light I decided to leave my computer at home. But I still needed a way to get on the internet to submit substack posts and perhaps edit a simple interview. I decided to take the phone- a semi-capitulation.

German Bernd and family are pure refuseniks when it comes to the smart phone- they’ve studied the EMF dangers and more than that, they see the societal damage the scroll-toy is doing and the danger in being always connected to the Borg. Well, I shouldn’t say they are pure- as kla-Frankfurt/English Team members, they are very connected to the net and take their EMF-spraying laptop computers everywhere, connecting to evil Wifi whenever they need a connection but LAN line connection is unavailable. The sacrifices you make to get the truth out.

At the ticket counter the lady said, “our printer is down so I’m going to just mail you your boarding pass,” and before I could come up with an answer to that (now I couldn’t just say “I don’t have a cell phone” without lying [an all’s fair in war lie?], I just nodded. Such is my steadfastness in the struggle. No demand was made on my behavior, the counter lady just made it obvious and unremarkable that of course without a printer the next move would be well, put it on your phone and it’ll be just as easy- easier in fact, and I, as the great substack-nobody, imagination freedom-warrior, just folded like a cheap suit.

The printer thankfully started working again, however, and I was able to board in analog fashion.

At the TSA checkpoint, the lady asked me to stand in front of the screen where my photo would be taken. I said, “Can I pass on the photo?” (again, the intrepid warrior, unprepared- asking instead of stating). The lady didn’t look at me like a weirdo tin-foiler, but enthusiastically said, “Oh, absolutely. If you don’t want the photo you don’t have to take it. You just look at the screen here and make sure the little camera has a slash through it. Then you’re good to go.” All good except when I started toward the next checkpoint, I heard the TSA lady say to the next person, “Would you like to skip the camera too? A bit too pointedly, loud and emphatic, the young, college-educated wymon said, “Oh, I’m fine with it!” She’s no doubt fine with her 5th booster, too.

Next was screening for weapons and contraband. TSA guy motioned for me to go through the cancer scanner. OK, I don’t know how dangerous these things are, but I err on the side of caution and I do get a little kick out of throwing my tiny monkey wrench into the system. When people stare at me getting the pat down, I stare back.

The guy who got feel me out duty was polite enough, but seemed challenged- he was hardly able to recite the script in intelligible English. “Then I’m gunna avyu liftapyr armsfr nextended time can you liftapyr armsfrextended time?”

He was OK, though, considering what he had to do. Can you imagine that procedure? “And then I’m going to touch your groin area with the back of my hand, back and forth like this.” FCOL!

All the TSA guys and ladies were nice- it’s Montana. I’m losing my outrage; the conditioning is working.

On the Alaska Missoula to Seattle flight I sat next to a couple from Great Falls who now lived in Seattle. In the Bitterroot you meet all kinds of West Coasters who’ve had enough and move to Montana to get away. This couple went west, as lots of young Montanans do to find work. The old and gray move in, the young and spry move out. These two did not miss Montana, but then they were from Great Falls. East of the divide all bets are off- that’s the notorious Montana bitter cold zone, like North Dakota, Minnesota and Canada. And Great Falls is super windy. They were happy to be in blaa Kirkland, a suburb on the east side.

Well, I’m only in Seattle one night, so I have no horror stories for you. I’ll be in Japan tomorrow, and I’m sure I’ll have something to say about my trip, so stay tuned.

Meanwhile:

Montana aint cheap:

thinking about Bondi Beach:

My mom was watching FOX and they had a Charlie Kirk thing. “He was a good man.” She likes Erika too. Charlie and Erika appeal to the low-wattage conservative crowd.

D- Well, he was starting to get good at the end, but they got him. And now his wife is…

M- What? Who got him?

D- You don’t think it was that patsy they found do you?

M- Patsy?!

D- Nevermind. Did you see that the Seahawks beat the Rams?

Yeah, sure. He’s our guy.

I saw this one for sale at the Goodwill in Missoula:

Kol Nidre, heh. The Catholics get their absolution on Sundays after a week of sinning. The Jews go for loftier absolutions. They are forgiven once a year at Yom Kippur before a year of sinning.

Forgiveness after the fact is so cheezeball. Best to get the good-to-go for sinning in advance!

Lastly, in answer to the tired, old, “better than Obama! better than Hillary! better than Biden! better than Kamala!”:

Next stop, 日本🇯🇵

adendum: quick tip for Seattle readers- my hotel is in the area, just off International Blvd. If you want to avoid the crazy traffic jam getting in and out of the SeaTac you should drop off or pick up your friend at the line of restaurants/fast food places just around the corner from the airport. The walk is super short.