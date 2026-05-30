Saturday breakfast ended and I went into the studio to peruse the news and all the latest aint-it-awful on the Substack feed. “Hmm,” I thought, “it’s been a few days since my last post. Better put something up.” Couldn’t think of anything newsworthy so I went to my substack/photos file and organized some screenshots and downloads for another memes post. They were clever and poignant I guess, but probably useless. The theme of the collection was why we are in this war with Iran, and the memes answered the question. You can guess the gist of the memes. It’s the same thing Thomas Massie, or Tucker, or Candace, or EMJ would say. I’d just be repeating those big shots and myself. For this stack’s readership, the post would either be preaching to the choir, or a few here he goes again voices among you. Either way it would have been less than hard-hitting and constructive. I shut the computer and headed out to take a hike instead. As I started the car, I said to myself, I’m all talk; my circle is all talk; the internet community and this nation is all talk; the bombs and bullets continue in Lebanon, Palestine and Iran; elections are bought; fraud is rampant; gas is more expensive; the government becomes more and more corrupt; all talk- nobody does anything.

“So what do you suggest we do, Shumway?” was the question y’all planted in my imagination as I drove out of the lot.

S- I don’t know. Maybe it will come to me on the hike. I could do another walk and talk yay.

First I drove to the post office to see if I there might be anything besides junk mail in my PO Box (A: no). As I turned the corner I passed the park and there were folks out planting flowers. “Hey, they’re doing something!” I said to myself.

Maybe in order to do something big we need to build our small do something muscles. If you’re writing needs improvement, you should probably write daily. Same for learning a sport, an instrument, a foreign language, talking to girls (hello, dear sons), perfecting your home-made, Detroit-style pizza, or fixing the world. By all means keep informed and learn the truth, which after all will set you free; I’ll help with that via this blog. But try a little activism too- one that involves doing something. Anything!

On that note:

-So Shumway are you now going to join these folks and get on your hands and knees and get dirty too?

-Come on man, I’m on my hands and knees in the muck during the week. You trying to kill me?

-You should follow your own advice, dude!

-I know…Hey look, I’ll be the community do something encourager! ‘nkay? Next time I run into some local, friendly community-improvement do-gooders, I’ll hit ‘em with my favorite mantra,

anything I can say to help ?

ADDENDUM: I read this the day after posting the stack above (click the screenshot for the longer Solzhenitsyn quote):