DW Shumway

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grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
1d

What good people. Such people keep communities alive.

Yes, we talk a lot (and do some action when needed, e.g. when governments decide to dump tyranny on us...rather than just be cowards and take it), but words matter.

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Tess's avatar
Tess
1d

Awesome. Good for them. I became fixated on what that man was using to dig the flower holes. A hand drill for flower planting!

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