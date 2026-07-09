DW Shumway

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grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
4h

More integrity in your-level soccer, DW, than apparent at the World Cup. Iran goal against Egypt disallowed, which would have seen them progress from the group stage; the bizarre Trump intervention (which backfired spectacularly), and in the latest, Egypt ended up on the losing side, with a goal disallowed which would have surely seen them win the game against Argentina.

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