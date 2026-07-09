It wasn’t exactly absolute honesty that got me in trouble on the soccer field last night. What I said was undoubtedly true, but it wasn’t delivered in a spirit of forthright honesty, but as a joke, not to be taken seriously- or rather, to be taken at face value, but in a light, fun way. It was certainly not received that way.

The Carpenters are the first group to come down regularly to Sunday pick-up soccer as a family. Sure, some dads show up with sons, like Mountain View High soccer coach Dean Messenger with Steven; and Rocky-Mountain-Lab (non-Covid-manufacturing sector) guest-scientist Wong with Jun-Jie (Jimmy we all call him); and DW with Roy back in my youth in the early 2020s. The Carpenters come as a tight-knit, entire family- mom, dad and three kids every time. They are young, strong, healthy and full of energy. On their first and second visits to the fields they brought refreshments for all: first seedless watermelon slices, and then ice-cold Horchata (Mexican rice milk). Add to all that the fact that all five of them are quite good looking and that dad-Charlie and mom-Gabby wear matching, knee-high, pink soccer socks and now you see the charm-o-meter is definitely red lining. One night I took it all in and was compelled to say to Charlie, “Hey man, you’ve got a real nice family!”

“Thank you!” said Charlie.

A couple weeks later I gave each of their three kids one of my children’s books. Here’s the thing about my books- when I show them to friends and those friends give them to their kids, the books are always a hit. Okay, friends are nice to friends and maybe there’s a bit of let’s just humor Dan going on here, but I think I have a half-decent insincerity-O-meter and I truly trust their praise. And when a 7-yr. old boy says that Would you Rather Smell my Socks is his favorite book, this author believes him!

I’m not saying the kids didn’t like the books; who knows? But the Carpenter parents might be more into good think, Caldecott-Medal books like the Polar Express and Billy has Three Mommies than Would you Rather Smell my Socks. Once Charlie told me he wasn’t too fond of Kyoto because they are a bunch of nationalists. As you know, I’m all for Japanese people who have the evil desire that their country remain Japanese, so on this and other things political I think Charlie and I would battle.

The following week none of the Carpenters had anything to say about the quality of the books. We arrived about the same time that evening. Charlie and wife Gabby waved from inside their car, and uber-adorable 4-year old Margo got out of the car as I was opening up the back of the Suburban to get the soccer stuff out. She said, “Thank you for the Humpty and Dumpty book. I haven’t colored it yet but I’m going to.”

Even if she was told to say thank you, I enjoyed hearing it. Maybe they don’t have my sense of humor, but I appreciate their thanks, and it’s always nice to see the charming Carpenters down at the soccer field.

The charm and warm fuzzies all came to an abrupt halt last night. It was a matter of DW being DW. While Gabrielle has obviously played organized soccer and knows her way around the pitch, husband Charles doesn’t. Mind you, he’s a hustler and through sheer strength, speed and will can make an impressive play; he just doesn’t have a good sense for the game. Two things that stand out: more often than not, he doesn’t look for, or see, the obvious pass. Even Neymar, Ronaldo and Marco Van Basten, with all their quick-footed skills and juking ability, relinquish possession and pass the darn ball if they can easily advance towards an open teammate. Charlie, instead, stares straight down at the ball and even when clear passes are available, challenges the defender, who more often than not, easily takes the ball away. This happened a few times last night and I heard another player on our side grumble. When play stopped for a corner kick, I walked up to Charlie and said, “Charlie, you have to pass before the defense comes to challenge you, especially if you have an easy pass opportunity to a teammate calling for the ball!” Chuck just listened and stared at me. There was a long silence after my suggestion, as if he was saying, “Are you done?”

The other shortcoming of Charlie’s that stands out is his unfamiliarity with the offsides rule. Though fairly rare, it’s OK to be unfamiliar with this rule if you are playing midfield (where lesser talent should be playing- on the sides that is, not center midfield). If you are playing midfield with defenders behind you and forwards in front, you don’t have to worry much about offsides. As a defender, however, you are part of the important line of players that must work together to force the opposing forwards offsides. And if you are a forward, you must know if you are in an offsides position, where your goal will be nullified if you’re not careful about your positioning. The problem is, Chuck is a great hustler and he’s very gung-ho and if he sees an opposing lone winger waiting to cherry pick a pass and saunter unimpeded to the goal, Charlie will bolt down the field and assume a defensive stance against the intruder. All well and good except one thing- that guy was offsides and needn’t be worried about until he backs up into ‘fair’ territory. By running by him toward your team’s end of the field, you’ve just broken your side’s defensive line and the enemy forwards can now roam deeper into your territory.

-Hate to interrupt your soccer-expert reverie, Shumway, but Gee whiz- why so serious with all this rules minutiae? Aren’t you guys there to have fun?

-Because abiding by the rules, especially if there is talent on the field, makes for a very fun game. A free-for-all, goof-off fest doesn’t make use of the talent and knowledge gained over the years by all these players. It’s the same for any sport or game. In fact last night after a particularly careless mental error by one of our happy-go-lucky players I turned to Jake Beals and asked, “Do you think this game gets a little unserious and silly?” “Absolutely,” replied Jake.

-Oh, I see. So you have to be an expert to step on to assistant-equipment-manager DW’s hallowed football pitch? No novices allowed?

-No. But if a beginner comes to play, he should strive to learn the rules. As far as I can tell, after a couple months Charlie hasn’t bothered going home and spending a half-hour on an offsides tutorial video. So he comes to the field bewildered about it every time. At least he knows about the existence of the rule- in fact last night he got into the spirit by calling an opponent offsides, which one of our team’s Hispanic center midfielders quickly corrected him on. “No, not offsides.”

I’m not the first to offer a piece of advice to young Charlie. I suppose he might be thinking, “Guys, relax! This is the Sunday-night, pickup game- Why all the seriousness?”

After all, Charlie participated in the Spring League this year that I boycotted, with lined fields, jerseys, strict rules, tournament brackets and all that serious crap. He’d be justified to say, “Take it easy, Dan! We’re just having a laugh here at Sunday pickup.” Right?

Well, yes, except for this- Since I arrived here six years ago we’ve been playing hard. Ask a gym-rat basketball player whether he prefers a serious game or goofing around. And ask him whether or not that serious game is fun. He will tell you, “There’s nothing more fun than playing in a close, hard-fought basketball game with both sides trying their best to win!”

In other words, a game or sport played with total seriousness can also be loads of fun!

Here we should distinguish between plain old ‘fun’ and ‘serious fun’.

Sure, there are far more smiles and giggles in the category on the left, but I would argue the real fun is on the right. ‘nuff said.

Yesterday, the Carpenters came to the Wednesday-night game. We are experiencing a boom in participation, and just one Sunday isn’t enough. Charlie, standing with Gabby and their 9-yr. old daughter Gracie, asked me, “Hey, would it be OK if Gracie played too?”

I looked at cute, blonde Gracie in her white, flower-print summer dress, right out of Little House on the Prairie or something. Well, she had soccer shoes on and who am I to say no?

-Sure, Charlie.

-OK, thanks.

The one problem was, there were 27 people in attendance. Too many for two teams, so I was busy forming 3 teams of 9, for a round-robin, 9-on-9 format.

DW-I suppose you guys want to play together.

Ch-Oh yes. We’d like to if that’s possible.

Usually I create teams by finding two players of equal ability and handing one a red jersey, and one a yellow, and so on until two teams are filled. Taking a let’s just have fun family of three at once on a 9-man team means I had to do some clever rearranging, but I lacked time to figure it out, so our side (I was playing with the Carpenters) was clearly the weak team of the three. Our best player, Santos Uribe, said to me in Spanish as he looked over our ragtag group waiting for game two, “Daniel, what gives? Our team is weak. We need some players!”

Game one ended and the victorious red team stayed on the field. I stole a couple ringers from the losing yellow side and we managed a tie when we faced the red team.

During a later game, I congratulated Charlie on a nice, defensive play. It was a happy moment and Gabby came running by and said, “He’s just learning the game!”

D- Well, he’s doing good!

G-Yeah, actually, he’s only been playing for two months!

Here you go, Shumway. This is your chance to lay it on thick and really make Gabby and Charlie feel good. Just double-down on your praise and butter them up a bit more. Say “WOW, in that case he’s REALLY doing good!”

Instead, the sardonic Shumway came out and I said, “Oh, well that explains things.”

The breeze was gone. The birds stopped chirping. The clouds above and setting sun froze in place. Gabby slowed to a halt and then Charlie, from too-far-away-to-hear I thought, said, “I heard that.”

Still, I figured it was taken all in fun and no damage done, but for the entire rest of the evening, the Carpenter family was ice cold to old DW Shumway. Even the kids had looks of suspicion when I stood before them at water break. I knew I’d put my foot in my mouth. I tried to make up with a couple nice hustle’s and nice play, man’s but to no avail- for a good hour and a half it was Cold-shoulder City from the Carpenters!

After the game I put the gear bag in the back of the Suburban and looked out toward the field. The Carpenters were still out on the grass talking to some players from the game. Charlie was absent-mindedly dribbling a ball around. I yelled, “Hey Charlie, is that your ball?”

-Nope, it’s not mine.

-Okay, I better come grab it. It’s probably part of the gear.

Charlie didn’t kick or throw the ball to me, but walked the whole 40 yards until we were face to face. As he handed me the ball, he said, “I didn’t appreciate that thing you said to Gabby about me.”

D- Oh…Uh, I figured you’d take it as a joke, but…

Ch- No, I took it seriously.

D- Okay. Well I’m sorry…

Ch- Yeah, I’m just learning, and trying my best. And when you say something like that…

D- Yeah, man. My apologies.

Ch- I guess I’m just a little sensitive.

D- I understand. My apologies, Charlie. Really, I’m sorry.

Ch- OK. I think we’re good. I’ll see you next time.

D- OK, Charlie.

And that was it. Shumway, being flippant and trying to be funny, pisses off someone who’s a straight shooter and not used to my jokes and double-speak. I appreciate Charlie’s sincerity and candor here.

-Yeah, but Shumway- not that I’m inclined to defend you, but you’re saying “that explains it” indeed does explain his behavior on the soccer field, correct? I mean, it’s not double-speak if you’re telling the stark truth.

-Well, thanks for involuntarily defending me. You are right, literally. But this is not how you make such a joke. You say such things as a joke when in fact the object of your humor is the opposite of what you’re implying. Like telling a handsome guy, “I guess your ugly mug scared off the girls!” The way I responded to Gabby was ham-handed and inconsiderate.

-OK. Well, don’t beat yourself up too much over your inadvertent, absolute honesty!

-Thanks, reader.

By the way, I’m coming up with an innovative way to deal with the overpopulation of Sunday pickup participants. If it works I might share it with you in an upcoming post.

ADDENDUM: Fred VanCamp reports that ‘liking’ my posts has become impossible without jumping through bothersome hoops, and even then success is not guaranteed. With that, I consider this to be

1. part of Substack’s desire to be like all the socials with their new campaign against bad-think dissidents.

2. an opportunity for me to pretend that my posts are much more popular than the negatively-manipulated number of ‘likes’ indicates.

Now, no matter how bad my writing gets, I can pretend that any lemon of a post I write is actually good – just not recognized as such because of the Substack algorithm that has flagged and unpersoned me.

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PS:

-by the way, DW, how’s Charlie gonna feel when he reads this? Do you think he’ll give you a bloody nose or a shiner?

-Hah! You flatter me. Nobody at soccer reads my stuff. On the field, I am the inscrutable, closet-dissident nobody.