It’s spring and the blessed pond job is back. Okay, the work is back-breaking hard, ten-hour days leave me spent, and curiously, none of us on the crew take sit-down breaks, except for lunch. But I like it; the Bitterroot is beautiful, and as we service the rich, we get to work outdoors at the nicest locations in the valley. The work, though sometimes monotonous, is varied and challenging enough to maintain interest. As crew leader, I don’t ‘watch the clock’ any more, at least in the sense of a working stiff constantly asking himself, How long till Miller Time? Even Blaine, next in line seniority-wise and a bull of a worker who loves the company and the job, is ever conscious about the clock and is always curious about when we’ll wrap it up. But I’m in buck-stops-here mode, thinking Can we deliver on the promise? The challenge, which does involve clockwatching of another sort, is to not work so far beyond 5pm that company pres. Bill Davenny doesn’t start fretting about labor costs.

On Monday and Tuesday we had a cleanout that was supposed to be all about removing aquatics, that is, water-born plant life. We weren’t to worry about shoreline aesthetics and landscaping. But Blaine, ever the progress prognosticator, pointed out before lunch that we’d soon have 85 to 90 percent of the aquatics removed, which is beyond the usual target. So I asked the owner if he’d like the overhanging dead limbs and brush removed. “If you can stay in budget,” said Phil. Phil isn’t one of our rich Californian pond owners, but a farmer from the Midwest, old enough to be retired but still working his field for hay and grazing. The pond is just for irrigation. It was easy to convince Phil to give the green light to the added shoreline work. “The pond will look better, but more importantly, this will keep lots of dead debris from adding to the muck and clogging your irrigation intake. And we won’t go over budget.” So Andy whacked the wild grass and removed shoreline debris in the transition zone; Blaine got in deep with his chest waders and removed about a ton of dead branches, and I took the boat to the little island and removed the dead logs and limbs clogging the west end of the pond. Even though Bill’s new Stihl slices like a hot knife through room-temp, organic-creamery butter, there were some real large and tough cuts, with no solid places for footing. (If Bill is reading, we’ll all get another safety lecture next crew powwow, heh.)

Here’s the pond after we finished. Phil and wife Georgia were very pleased

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Wednesday we had to drain a man-made, rectangular pond that looked like a circa 50s lake or sea-fed pool; the kind that tough country kids would relish swimming in, but city kids and soft suburbanites like me -accustomed to clear, chlorinated and heated water, would hesitate to enter, wondering what infested the unknown depths of the opaque, cold, black waters. This one was all about removing muck and the crumbling clumps of eroded brick that formed the pond walls. We also had to repair a rip in the liner and pump out the water. It was exhausting work- we could have used one of those conveyor lifters that the roofers use, but instead we lifted everything out, brick clumps and muck, bucket by bucket. The boys did the clean and jerk, hoisting the buckets overhead and placing them on the six-foot high wall edge, but I used the ladder every time. They chanced throwing out their back and shoulders; I chanced the ladder slipping. To each his own.

Shall I now tell you about Thursday’s pond job? It’s perhaps my favorite pond in the valley! OK, I’ll spare you the work details. I’ll just mention that this is a big beautiful pond, surrounded by ponderosa pines, with two bridges, a swimming dock, a coiled-tubing, geothermal heating and cooling system, four aeration diffusers, all adjacent to a riverside, log home that would make a perfect main lodge at the Bohemian Grove.

I’ve met the owners once or twice. They come out from California for two or three weeks a year; the rest of the time the place is empty except for workers. I look at the huge windows of the river-facing living room, the enormous gas grill and the big patio that curves with the shape of the river and think, wow, what a great place for summer cookouts. You could entertain entire church congregations or boy scout troops/baseball teams and families here. This place should get used more often! But as Garth McBride might say, “People can do what they want with their money, you commie!”

Garth likes to take his ski boat to Lake Lupino, a huge source for valley irrigation and the main, local water-sports venue. There’s a flood-controlling damn that regulates flow into the irrigation system, public boat launch, camping, a beachside park, and trails all along. Hey Garth! Guess what? Lake Lupino is socialism! What would BlackRock charge us peons for irrigation and flood control if they ran the dam? How much lakefront would you own if we just privatized the whole thing? Would you even be able to afford moorage or access-ramp fees at the private club, now owned by the California billionaires? Me thinks not, Garthypoo.

Another form of evil socialism is the soccer field we play on every Sunday evening. I’ve been enjoying the pickup game there for five years. The easy-going vibe, lack of organization, anonymity and cost (free!) make it my kind of game.

Garth- Nothin’s free, Shumway.

I know. It’s a school field and the school is paid with taxes (slave tribute), etc. I don’t know which taxes pay for it; it would probably amount to a penny or two per season taken out of my withholding, if withholding paid for good stuff rather than interest on our debt. Like you, I don’t like paying it, so I get your point, Garth. I’m just saying I like the simplicity of the Glenview game. I know there’s a capitalist alternative- and I’ve seen it in numerous European countries. Private fields. Private clubs. Membership fees. ID cards for all players, etc. It’s being introduced right now for Bitterroot soccer- all except for the private field. They’ll be playing on the Riverside high-school fields, where our ragtag Sunday group was booted for insurance reasons. The guy who took over for me as ‘coach’ of the winter, gymnasium-soccer thing has decided to keep this paid job going by making an outdoor soccer league that also requires signing up and fees. You can join by accessing Google Teams! or some such app. It will be a 7 on 7 league, with smaller, multiple fields that span the width of the big fields, with small, practice-scrimmage goals. Everybody will be on a fixed team and there will be captains, brackets, standings, uniforms, fresh-chalk lining, release forms, safety tutorials, covid-shot compliance cards, blood samples and plastic trophies at the end. Yippee! Okay, I’m joking about the compliance cards and blood samples, but you get the idea- the more we have to log-on, register, sign, and pay fees for stuff, the closer we get to tyranny! I don’t know about you, but the easy-going Sunday pickup in Glenview seems more a Montana thing. Anyway, the gloves are off and I’m sticking with the unorganized bunch. May we prevail against this encroaching corporatism and panopticon control grid!

Speaking of corporatism, I almost went to Burger King yesterday. Andy had his driving test and we only had a half hour to get something to eat beforehand. I figured we’d just get a sandwich down at the Super-1, but ever the el-cheapo-rides-again Shumway, I noticed the electronic signboard at the Burger King was advertising an 8-dollar Double Whopper with cheese combo special. I haven’t been to a corporate burger place in years, but I know that these combos are running into the mid teens and beyond, dollarwise. Plus I know that my kids have no aversion to monsanto-food, and in fact quite like the grease-bomb, GM, big-Ag food with fructose-poison soft drink, so I pulled a U-ie, tires screeching, and cruised into the BK lot.

In short, the trainee teen couldn’t deal with the special. He just punched in two Double-Whopper with ‘cheese’ combos and tried to ring me up at the regular price.

-I’m asking for the special. The one on your sign.

-Whu. I…I don’t…

-It’s eight bucks for the combo.

-Wull. The sign. Umm…

I left Andy in line and walked out to the 93 to look at the sign again. I had to wait through the lemonade special, the bacon-burger, the cheerful messaging, to finally see it- sure enough, 8 bucks for the double whopper with cheese combo. I strutted back into the store, thankful I hadn’t gaslighted myself (you’re seeing things, DW), and approached Jason, now flanked by 40-yr. old manager Patty, behind the register.

Dan- Yep. Sure enough- you have an 8-dollar special.

Jason- Um. Well…

Patty- That special has been taken off of our special offers.

Dan- But you’re still advertising it.

Patty- It shouldn’t be up on the sign. The sign has a malfunction that we can’t fix.

Dan- Well, no big deal. How about you just give us the discount, since I did a you turn on the highway to come in here. It’s all thanks to the deal on your sign.

P- We can’t do that. The special has been pulled and I don’t have override authority over the system.

She went on a bit more about the system and the fact that nothing could be done.

I’m the kind of guy to just walk out at this point. In the car Andy said, “This would never happen in Japan. Do you know what that lady said to me?”

D- What?

A- I’m just standing there and she says, really rudely, “There’s no special so what do you want!”

D- No, this wouldn’t happen in Japan, or Korea or Taiwan or China. Or Switzerland I suppose, depending on the level of imported vibrancy at this point. Germany is very close.

Andy didn’t respond to another aint-it-awful bloviation on my part. This was my cue to continue.

D- You see, Andy, you can have it one way or the other. I read a blog by a guy who travels the world on the cheap. He goes all over Southeast Asia, Eastern Europe, the Balkans, South Africa, wherever. In poor, relatively low IQ nations, getting food is not a big deal. There are stalls and stands and cheap restaurants. You pay with cash and everything is simple. Things run well in modern places, too. You have a computerized infrastructure in the 1st world, and as long as you have a competent person running the register, and competent team running the grid, and competent repairmen and troubleshooters, things work fine. It’s when your country is turning into the third world and your education system has collapsed that things get iffy. We could have taco stands and shave ice on rolling carts, like in Guatemala, but if you want a Burger King with a complicated electronic grid, you have to have a semi-smart population to run things. The US is going down!

When we go to the DMV, or MVD as they call it here in Montana, Andy wanted to mitigate embarrassment somewhat and tidy up the ol’ ’99 Camry before going in. I went in to use the bathroom and the place was uncharacteristically empty. The three nice ladies were just sitting at their desks and computers waiting for work. “Send in your friends to get a driver’s license!” one of them said cheerfully.

When I was done with my business, I came back out and chatted up the ladies a bit.

D- Hey, I need y’all to tell me if I’ve got a legitimate beef here or I’m just some pathetic, old curmudgeon.

The lady at the middle table gave me a look that said, “You don’t want my answer,” and there was a dead spot.

D- I don’t mean based on looks! (I hadn’t shaved for five days, had some ratty old clothes and an old baseball cap on, and might have smelled curiously pondish.) I gotta tell you my story first!

They laughed and I told them about my Burger King experience.

In the middle of another big laugh, Andy came walking in through the main door. I could see he wasn’t pleased by this situation.

D- Hey Andy! I’m just chatting these nice ladies up, telling them about the great Burger King across the highway!

Andy nodded and did his thing at the check-in console. The ladies all agreed that we’d suffered a customer-service violation and should proceed with a complaint. The lady next to me said, “What a difference it is here, where we strive for customer-service excellence and will even give our clientele expert advice on how to deal with the Burger King.” More laughs.

Later, after Andy passed his test, he said to me, “When I walked into the DMV, I couldn’t believe it. I was sure you were talking to them about the driving test that I failed. I was so worried!”

D- Hah. Well, at least it didn’t stress you enough to fail the test.

A- It almost did.

B- Look man, I’m not completely clueless. I can keep a secret, and besides, I wasn’t going to ruin your second test with a bunch of complaints.

A- You’re pretty clueless.

B- Yeah, but not completely. That’s the key word here.

Andy shook his head, smiled and said, “OK. Not completely.”