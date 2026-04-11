DW Shumway

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The Real Mary Rose's avatar
The Real Mary Rose
11h

That Burger King incident is so indicative of how things are now. It's such a shame. Used to be if you advertised something, you had to stick to it. I would definitely file a complaint. I have a feeling that it's a lazy manager thing, not a "we can't fix it" thing. Ponds look great!

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Tess's avatar
Tess
1d

I would have walked out of the BK. I'm principled beyond what my daughter can tolerate. But hey, the customer used to be always right.

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