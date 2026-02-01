DW Shumway

grahamlyons
18h

DW as a neo-Cincinnatus...love it! but I fear "I'm sick of what our country has become and I want Washington cleaned up" won't cut it with the gatekeepers/enforcers, AIPAC.

Roger Mitchell
15h

Dan, I can see two problems with this.

1. The voters return a tie vote and you would have to choose between them, making one group happy and the other furious. More importantly, however,

2. The voters return a course of action which you believe to be morally wrong, but you would be bound by your word to vote that way regardless. As an example, the percentage of voters participating was a lopsided majority, say, 90/10, to compel the federal government to set no limits on abortions, to pay for ALL abortions, to pay for schooling to educate abortionists (I will not call them doctors), AND to compensate women for their pain and suffering to the tune of $10,000 per abortion, adjusted for inflation.

Granted, this is an absurd hypothesis, but it is quite probable that, sooner or later, you would have to make a choice between doing what your "bosses" want and doing what you know your BOSS wants. How will you act? You need to have your mind made up before you are put in that position, because if you aren't sure, you will take the easy way out.

I recommend, instead, that you run on a platform of truth, absolute truth. You tell the voters that you will adhere to the truth, no matter what, and will not deviate from that whether they like it or not. Of course, you will also have to declare your basis of truth and be prepared to defend it vigorously, and you will have to explain your policy on any specific issue. This is the only way you could run, win, and retire with a clean conscience. Otherwise, it's a six year term of making excuses for your decisions.

For what it's worth, that's my opinion.

