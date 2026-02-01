“Who will govern the governors? There is only one force in the nation that can be depended upon to keep the government pure and the governors honest, and that is the people themselves.” — Thomas Jefferson

Steve Daines is the Republican incumbent running for re-election for US Senator-Montana this year. I’m considering running against him. Just hear me out!

The platform is very attractive and solid. I’ll spell it out below but before you see it I’ll ask you kindly to consider the platform in this light:

I am aware it is not the best system for ideal government.

It should be seen merely as an alternative to what he have now- a corrupt body of lawmakers that are killing the country.

Therefore, though you probably have a better system in mind, I would ask you to consider my idea in light of the current situation. Point out the flaws in my idea, but also ask yourself, “Is it more flawed, or is it better than what we’ve got?”

With that always in mind, here is the pitch:

Let’s give direct democracy and representative government a shot!

We now have the technology to immediately poll the electorate 24/7. A well-designed and maintained website or app can do this. This means actual representative government is now possible.

We all know the routine. We elect our ‘representatives’ to Congress. They promise to represent us, then off they go to Washington where they will cast their votes and conduct their business, not according to the will of the people, but according to the lobbies that pay them. Our Congress is bought and paid for by special interests. Would you like to see, as a start in rectifying this situation, one Senator who cannot be bought?

It works like this: A bill comes before the Senate. Each Senator will vote on the bill. He can vote Yes, No, or Abstain. Whatever the influences that determine how the current gaggle of Senators vote, Shumway has only one influence, and has no say himself in how he will vote. He is bound to a rule and cannot act independently. He must poll his constituents, ON EACH VOTE, and vote according to their wishes. Beyond voting on bills and such, the Montana electorate will also be queried/polled on how their People’s Senator must act in other areas. Do they want him to pursue or accept a certain committee position or assignment? They will vote on it and he must proceed accordingly. Are they for or against a political travel junket to Israel or Africa? They’ll vote on it. Do they want him to propose or introduce a certain resolution or bill? VOTE. Do they want him to fly first class on the taxpayer’s dime, or economy? VOTE. etc.

In this way, the voters of Montana will decide whether their Senator votes yeah or nay on resolutions and bills such as

the heck with it. I don’t have to make a list. All you have to know is that this senator will be bound by the electorate on ALL bills and resolutions.

So that’s it. Actual, total representation. Direct Democracy.

-But DW, what about the downsides to Democr…

-Come on, we’ve been through this. I’m only asking you to compare my idea to what we’ve got.

-But what are your credentials? Do you have any experience in government?

-I’ll be in Washington to simply vote according to the will of the Montana populace. A first-grader could do this. On Friday there will be a Senate floor vote. By 7pm the night before, the votes from back in Montana will be tallied. A staffer will check the app, verify the vote, and either a green light or red will appear under the chalkboard on my Capitol office door that lists the upcoming bill. If the light is green, I have to vote Yes, and if red, No.

-But what if you’re pressured and decide to vote contrary to how the Montana electorate does?

-Then I’m done. I’m out immediately. All over. Look, it’s too obvious with this system. I can do no other besides vote as I’m told. It’s perfectly binary and there’s no wiggle room.

-But what if people are too lazy to keep up on the issues and cast their votes for each thing that requires your action in DC?

-Then I guess in some cases we’ll just be governed by an informed and active minority. The horror! But this won’t be the rule. If everyone votes, everyone will be counted. Show up and your voice will be heard!

-But how do we know that the voting system won’t be compromised. What if it’s hacked?

-The system will have to be foolproof. There will be initial verification that the user of the app is a Montana registered voter and it will be a secure system.

-But you don’t know that. It could be…

-Do you buy things online with your credit card? Do you have online accounts where you use passwords and give private information? Do you do your banking online? Aren’t you just as concerned with your money as your vote, or more so actually?

-Well, it’s true that…

-OK, then. We’ll have a system just as secure as your online banking.

And here is something else I’ll promise. This is not about me having another life adventure. I’m sick of what our country has become and I want Washington cleaned up. If someone else, younger, more photogenic and more likely to win wants to do this, I’ll just stay here in the Bitterroot and support them with BBR. If Steve Daines himself were to say, “Hmm. I like your idea, Dan. I’ll commit to it,” and I can believe it, then I’d drop my candidacy and support him.

Furthermore, I will make a promise none of them ever make. I will not profit by political connections as a Senator. Did you know that Marjorie Taylor Greene’s net worth rose from around $700K to over 20 million since joining Congress? Trump and his family have profited over 4 billion! We know about Pelosi and the Democrats. If elected, I will publicly embarrass myself by publishing my pathetic net worth, and then promise to only have that much money in savings when I’m done. From rags to rags! At least Cincinnatus had a farm he could go back to. I’ve got an ‘01 Suburban with almost 200K miles, that will probably be kaput but hopefully will still get me down to the Perky Pelican Pond Service office after my six-year term.

-Are you going to limit your time in the Senate to one term?

-Hopefully, but like everything I do in Washington DC, it depends on the people. If the Montana electorate tells me to run and forces me to return to Rome, or Sodom and Gomorrah you could say, I run.

Well, that’s the platform. I could write it up on 3 by 5 cards, hand it out and folks would have the whole, easy-to-understand idea in one minute.

“Who will govern the elected representatives of Montana? There is only one force that can be depended upon to keep those Congressmen pure and honest, and that is the people of Montana themselves.” — DW Shumway, with apologies to Thomas Jefferson

Cincinnatus abandons plow to dictate laws to Rome. Juan Antonio Ribera

Danielus abandons rake, giving it one last heave, to go dictate laws to Washington.

The third option there is to make up for what could be considered a false binary with A and B. That is, it makes no difference as to whether Daines should be dumped, because running for Senate is simply not for you. Two don’t options and only one do. I’ll compare the total of the two don’ts with the one do. You see, I’m giving myself all opportunity to drop this possibly ludicrous idea!