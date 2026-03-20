In this video I talk about arrests in Gulf States, an answer to a reader inquiry, the local High School, going to the Flathead and choices before me as I begin the signature drive.

note: I mention the local woman who is our district’s state senator and I said she’s up for election in ‘26. I meant to say ‘28.

Friday Walk and Talk #15 (34 min.):

Here’s a poll. If you scrolled here before watching the video, it may look like I’m going wishy washy on the Senate run. In the video you’ll see why I consider the other two positions.