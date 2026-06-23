I saw two modern wonders on my walk from Weedville Hollow up to the coffee place on Main.

Slim-Whut?

DW-Well, what do you see?

-(Slim Pickens accent) A bunch a roofers. Ah see nine. Thassa lot but not exactly a modern wonder.

-When’s the last time you saw a bunch of roofers working?

-Shewt, I sawr a bunch of guys roofin’ jes yesterday, down by the Courthouse, in Blanco.

-Did you get close enough to hear them talking?

-Sure did. All they do is talk- all the durn day long. And drink beer outta the cooler. They sure work hard, though. Cain’t fault ‘em for a little cold refreshment and sust’nance out in that heat!

-Were they speaking English?

-Shewt. Roofers don’t speak English! They was speakin’ Mexican.

-Bingo.

Bethany, Missoula blue hair-idan, steps into the conversation, pushing ol’ Slim aside.

B-And your point, Mr. Shumway?!

DW-I’m simply pointing out that I saw nine white guys working on a roof. Make of it what you will.

-I don’t see any point except your racism!

Slim takes the straw out of his mouth, leans forward, and tips hat up, interested.

DW- OK. I’ll spell it out for you. As far as my experience tells me, Montana is just about the last place where you see a significant number of white guys roofing. The roofing-demographic replacement is near complete around the rest of the country.

And it won’t be long here either. My soccer-buddy roofers from El Salvador are a favorite for hirelings down at Shulz construction, the biggest roofing company in the Valley. These guys work their asses off in the summer work season, then disappear in Winter. Currently a bunch of them are at work at Rocky Mountain Labs, building the roof for the new Poisonous Bat Gain of Function Contagion Center.

Incidentally, why does our Federal Government hire so many foreigners to work at the Lab in Hamilton? RML is the largest employer there, employing about 10% of the population of Hamilton, according to Jim Haslam, whom I interviewed on Saturday. The foreigners don’t only staff the labs, they build the roofs, fcol! Your tax money for federal contracts to pay non-American workers!

Here’s the second modern wonder. Sarge, the 270 pound Rottweiler:

Sarge is friendly, thankfully. The owner said “He likes everyone. Out of thousands of people there’s only one he doesn’t like.”

D- Is she a Missoula blue hair-idan?

O- Huh?

Anyway, I’ve talked about this issue before, the demographic replacement. I know it’s tiresome, and I wouldn’t have brought it up if not for the glorious image of those good-ol-boy workers. The funny thing is, it’s not just Missouleans and Valley liberals who can’t admit they abandoned diversity-land to come here for the whiteness. I’d say the majority of self-described conservatives here also virtue signal about their fair-mindedness and color-blindedness. I think they indeed are fair, if not color blind, and I don’t expect or want them to hate non-whites and go around putting burning crosses on Missoula lawns- far from it; I’ve got more vibrant friends than the blue harridan does, fcol, and I wish them all well. I just want to see a little honesty, from all sides. “Come on, George; you don’t like sub-zero weather any more than I do. And the Sierras are just as pretty as the mountains around here; Yosemite is just as picturesque as Yellowstone. You and Stacy came out here from San Jose because Montana is still white. Don’t deny it!” As the director of free-speech Radio BBR, I’m willing to admit that one yuge thing that makes Montana and this valley attractive is the whiteness of it- and all that implies. Sorry for stating the obvious.

Speaking of race relations, Wilson Sandoval called me again from the local jail. You’ll remember that Wilson is the Central-American soccer friend who got thrown in the slammer two years ago on wife and child abuse charges. Two years plus in jail and no trial or verdict! He’s having trouble with the court, with lawyers, with the whole system. He’s dumped, or has been dumped, by at least one legal team, and is trying to get another. The judge thinks he’s guilty as sin and is stalling, making things difficult and should just sign the plea deal, but Wilson won’t budge. My Spanish ability and general friendliness has somehow marked me as a fair-minded guy in Wilson’s mind, and when he speaks to me it’s as if he’s convinced me that he’s totally innocent and the racist system is treating him wrong. I took the time to go to the clerk and see all the paperwork in his file, and…I don’t know, man; I’ve seen the plaintiff and her family (local whites), and though they looked pretty Jerry Springeresque at that court hearing, I have trouble imagining them coming up with the detailed and gruesome accusations out of thin air. But what do I know? It doesn’t help Wilson’s case that he doesn’t have close friends, co-workers and family to back his story. I’m one of a few acquaintances that he wants coming into the court case to be character witnesses.

Suzy Parsons likes the job Wilson did on her bathroom; really good tiling.

Jim Davis appreciates Wilson’s hard work on the kitchen job in the guest house.

DW Shumway never had a moment with Wilson outside of the Mountain View sports complex, but he and Wilson played soccer on the same pitch, and Wilson, though fiery at times, never clocked him!

On the phone, Wilson says stuff like, “Daniel, you know me, bringing my family down to the fields and playing together and things like that.”

Whut? He brought his stepson down once. That doesn’t make you Fred MacMurray.

Pastor John has a story about one of his ‘disciples’ that came up through Jeremiah’s House, his program for jail inmates at the end of their rope. One guy that P. John was instrumental in bringing from rock bottom to personal/spiritual success was Brady Billingsley. Judge Harper said to character witness Pastor John, “Now Pastor, what do you think will happen to Brady if I sentence him to twenty years?”

PJ- I think he’ll flourish.

Ha! Pastor John had done his work. Brady was a new man and wherever his new life took him, he’d be OK. Guess what, the judge gave him those twenty years but miracle after miracle got his jail and prison-time total down to a year and a half.

Anyway, the point is, neither the pastor or Brady Billingsley tried to minimize the charge and pretend he was innocent. If Wilson is guilty, I hope he finds Jesus and just admits it and lets justice be served.

Interestingly, there’s a guy down at Sunday soccer who is fully on Wilson’s side, but I think he has an axe to grind. Nobody in the soccer group has access to more information on Wilson’s case than the next guy, but Carmelo is certain Wilson is innocent, and is the victim of backwater, Montana racism! Most of the players, including Wilson’s fellow Central Americans, have no opinion on the matter. Of those who have bothered to look into it and think about it a bit, and these are people who have known Wilson longer than me, I’d say the general opinion leans toward guilty. But these guys who are willing to venture an opinion are white, you see, with poor Spanish skills, so automatically suspect in their fairness as far as Carmelo is concerned. Carmelo, swarthy and beefy with southern Italian roots, doesn’t speak Spanish any better than the blue-eyed brigade out on the pitch, but he’s certain Wilson is being railroaded. When C. talks to me about the matter, he’s just as certain as Wilson that I’m on the side of truth and fairness for minorities- which I am, but if C. read this stack where I celebrate the Weedville roofer demographic I’d probably get a punch in the nose next soccer game; he’s pretty solid and feisty, and at least 15 years my junior.

Here’s a good Carmelo anecdote:

Carmelo was part of the spring, small-field soccer league that just ended. You’ll recall that I boycotted in protest. One thing I didn’t like about the league was that there was no way of keeping the teams competitive. Each captain was responsible for fielding his own team, so essentially you had a situation where the Tacoma Screaming Nachos from the Northwest B-league were up against Chelsea or Barça. What fun is that? I’m demanding a draft before I capitulate and sign on to the fall league!

Anyhow, guess who formed a team full of latino ringers? Carmelo! It is a bit of a scandal because Carmelo, who has a successful contracting business, paid the entry fee for his entire team of quick footed Salvadoreans! I’m going to start calling Carmelo the local Steinbrenner.

This issue became a bit of a scandal in the local pickup soccer scene. What, are we bribing our players now in this podunk league? It didn’t work, though. Sure, they did well, with Carlos and Diego, and Miguel, Antonio, Jimmy and Celso, but they came in 2nd! Dave Trenton fielded a team too, and he’s the local high school coach in Mountain View. He knows all the local talent, current and former from the valley schools, and he wasn’t going to let the Spanish All-Stars steal this one. His team would be pelted with batteries and overripe fruit in Los Angeles, but this is Montana, baby. Go America!

And if you don’t know what Slim Pickens sounds like: