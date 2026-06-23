DW Shumway

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Roger Mitchell's avatar
Roger Mitchell
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But I'm still waiting to hear about Sarge, the Rottweiler, who loves everyone except tattooed blue-hairs with rings in their noses and attitudes up the kazoo.

Before I moved here from the south-east US (trying to maintain some geographic anonymity here) , I did some demographic checking on the area and found that whites comprised about 87.6%, +/-, of the population with indigenous native tribes (can't say black-hairs, that would be racist) making up almost all the rest. Good enough for me!

If the Thought Police find me guilty and I am chucked into the slammer for saying "hateful" things, will you visit me from time to time? Actually, I'm like Sarge. I like everyone, except those few individuals (not necessarily blue-hairs) who are "different", and I'm not saying who they are because I prefer to live a quiet and peaceable life.

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