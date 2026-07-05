I guess I might get a little more interested in the World Cup when the quarter-finals come around- maybe; it requires some effort to work up the enthusiasm. I’ve not followed sports for a while, and am out of the loop when it comes to the baseball, football, basketball, and soccer standings, which team is currently hot, who are the best players, etc,- my son said, “You’ve never heard of Luka Modrić? He’s a legend!” That was Thursday evening after work, as I was deciding whether or not to walk to the Tumbleweed Bar and Grill and catch the Portugal-Croatia game. Modrić, I now know, is a star for Croatia and, well heck- I’ll make it easy on myself:

Any remaining enthusiasm for sports I have is moderately kindled in the 2-sometimes-1-page sports section of the Bitterroot Beagle, our free weekly paper. I like sports-editor Richard Still’s folksy wrap-ups of local games and tournaments, and the pictures of victorious, cornfed, Montana boys and girls on the court, field and diamond.

The world cup got underway and it still wasn’t on my radar, but the guys down at Sunday soccer at the Mountain View HS fields kept talking about it, so it was in my mind when I had the evening free and asked Andy about Thursday night’s game. I managed to convince myself to care about the Croatia/Portugal game by applying my single-issue soccer motivator: What is the ethnic makeup of the team?

-Dang, Shumway- that’s sounds raciss!

-Yes, ‘ethnic makeup’ would imply I’m talking about race. Good call there!

Anyway, this single, ethnic-makeup criterion is how I choose whether to support a team or not. It makes choosing sides really easy.

-Oh, I get it. You only support the WHITE teams! Bigot!

-Hardly! I fully support non-white Japan or South Korea in a match against France North Senegal or England British Nigeria, for example. It’s simple, currently, the Japanese team consists of Japanese, and likewise for the S. Koreans. The French team consists of sub-Saharan colonials as far as I can see, Burgundy-red passports notwithstanding.

I got that picture from The Good Citizen’s latest post:

Here is the caption he adds to the photo above:

2006 World Cup v.s. 2026 World Cup: Kalergi Plan Global Sportsbaal Humiliation Ritual (note: with the French squad, I had to go back to 1982 to find a…French squad)

Yes, except for France, those pictures represent a big change in only 20 years. Zoom in and look at the German team in ‘06, and weep. The French side has of course been Africa for a long time.

-Shumway, you’ve beat this dead horse before. Why can’t you just accept reality and enjoy the game, no matter who is playing? After all, do you really think an all-white French squad would be as talented as those handsome Frenchmen of color?

-First of all, Frenchmen my arsch! Secondly, no, you’re right- the Africans would defeat the ethnically French squad, probably. But most importantly, the reason I beat this nearly-dead horse is because

the WC (how apt) is on now and it’s a big deal, thus worthy of comment. I like plain, candid honesty, and nobody down at the fields on Sunday is pointing this phenomenon out. They either pretend there is no demographic trend in professional soccer or they celebrate the fact, in gwud think manner. They say “France is playing Belgium tonight” as if there are majority French and Belgian players on the pitch. Bleechhh!

-Yes, but if, unlike you, your soccer friends consider the African players Frenchmen, and they don’t care about the race of the team, are they really being dishonest?

-Great question! My short answer is this: Leaving aside whether or not a talented ringer from abroad should be imported in order to improve the national soccer team, I’m betting that most or all of the players in pick-up soccer on Sunday nights would rather visit a Paris full of white Frenchman over a Paris chock-full of Algerians and Senegalese. And that’s not a Montana thing. You know that a Gwud-think, clot-shot-loving Seattlite or Bostonian feels the same way. And if they don’t say so, action over words, baby; just watch where they go to eat, shop, gawk and stay- the 7th arrondissement, not the Gare du Nord neighborhood, fcol! Similarly, a wealthy Brit who buys a country retirement home in France is very careful about the ethnic makeup of the locals. Nouvelle-Aquitaine is still white, you know. The most vibrant place in this region is the city of Bordeaux, which nonetheless is 85 to 90% white. Even Tony-Bliar-loving BBC watchers pay attention to the demographics!

So I’ll go out on a limb and say that, just as the Sunday lads would rather visit an area of France populated with Frenchmen, I’m predicting that their interest in the Germany-England game will diminish a bit when the sides from Germany and England, on one fine day, finally look just like the ‘French’.

Oh, I almost forgot. I indeed went to kill some time and see that soccer match between Portugal and Croatia. I checked on the ethnic makeup of both teams and guess what, The Croatians were Croatian and the Portuguese were mostly Portuguese! Every Croatian player but three had a name that ended in ic. The ones who didn’t had names common to neighbor countries, and they were not long ago compatriots anyway (Yugoslavians). The few blacks on the Portuguese team were Brazilian ringers I’m guessing. They all had Portuguese names. The fruits of colonialism I guess.

-Well, who won, DW?

-Portugal, by a nose. I was cheering for Croatia. They put up a good fight and I thought that they were robbed by poor officiating at first, but on second thought, technically-speaking, the nitpicky offsides call against Croatia’s equalizer was legit, imho.

ADDENDUM: Hey, you should read that Good Citizen piece above. He gets right to the political point here, fearlessly, and he writes better than me. I like how he calls soccer footbaal, heh. After watching scenes from the opening show I’d agree. And GC also seems to be fond of the conversation in the head between scornful, imagined reader and himself, lol. I’m pleased that GC is on my followers list. Matter of fact, there are some pretty darn good writers on my list, if I say so myself. I don’t know the criteria substack uses to organize this list, but I like to pretend that it’s in order of those who tune in to DW Shumway the most, with ample measure of respect and awe.

-Dream on, DW!