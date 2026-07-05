DW Shumway

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Fear Not, Fight On!'s avatar
Fear Not, Fight On!
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Well said. I have become racist because it is obvious these jew nation states are more racist than I ever thought of becoming.

They drew first blood and I stopped watching the NBA because of their racist agenda. I will watch some NFL but I only support teams that have a fair mix of talent based players AND coaches. Soccer is just a pathetic circus of retarded woke pansieboys. I stopped watching any Women's sports that wear the thong suit for likes and viewership. Baseball is still ok… KINDA, some teams are getting stupid however. The SF GIants and a couple others fly the fag flag.

BOTTOMLINE; They made it racist and bigoted, especially the anti-White jew owners and front offices.

IN SUMMARY; They made it about race and are most definitely anti-white, ESPECIALLY THE MEDIA so all in all, I am now 100%, Racist.

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