Got that title from a Red Hot Chili Peppers song.

“First of all, I’d like to thank Satan.”

Even the bad-boy rockers will tell you to turn off the set. I guess Beelzebub figures, “Nobody in your audience is watching TV anyway, so that line will get you a little cred among the cool crowd, and you’ll have no effect on the uncool older crowd still watching TV, ‘cause they don’t listen to your music, so it’s all good…Just don’t say, ‘throw away your smart phone.’ That’s the new television, of course.”

-Shumway, you’re not here to lecture us about TV and smart phones again, are you?

-No, I just thought I’d show you a couple snippets of what I watched in the 30 minutes before early breakfast at my SeaTac hotel.

-Oh, sounds fun.

-Take it easy, there was some good stuff. Look at this:

Fareed talked about Trump’s tariffs. He tried to make his face look concerned instead of ghoulish.

Shannon talked about this ghoul as if he was a legitimate head of state, and not a self-serving butcher:

Then Shannon, with a gleam in her eye, talked about this goblin as if he was a legitimate head of state, and not a self-serving butcher.

Then Shannon talked about this ghoul as if he was a legitimate vice head of state, and not a self-serving butcher (19 sec. vid):

DW dislikes famous people who talk about themselves in the 3rd person. Unfamous substackers attempting irony get a pass.

I forgot to look into church service in the SeaTac area on this Sunday morning, so I was happy to catch the Fox Faith Special with Shannon Bream- just as good as church I guess:

dig the halo

Shannon talked about this goblin as if she was a legitimate conservative leader, and not a coattail-riding Israel-worshipper and therefore, effectively, a self-serving butcher.

“And, well, and then as we know Charlie started talking and getting out of hand. So we had to take him out.”

“Wait, what? Who is we and what do you mean ‘take him out’?”

l

Shannon, as you know I can’t say who ‘we’ is, but, come on, you know what I mean by ‘take him out’.

l

You mean kill him?!!

What else were we gonna do, Shannon? He was talking smack about October 7th and bringing up The Lobby and stuff. Geeze Louise, Shannon!

Lastly, on the fun side, Anderson and Andy came on for a short blurb to announce their hosting of the New Year’s special from the Big Apple. I knew about Anderson’s proclivities, but didn’t know this Cohen guy. The pitch seemed a bit cutesy and playful in a cringe way, and I wondered if these guys might be frenz.

Can’t wait for New Years.

Fahreed Zakaria and parental-advice experts screen captures: Thank you CNN

Dick Cheney clip, Shannon and Erika screen captures: Thank you FOX

photos:

Anthony Kiedis from Red Hots. Thank you Hel Davies from United Kingdomlicensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Genericlicense.