DW Shumway

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DW Shumway's avatar
DW Shumway
Dec 30

this just out today on Lew Rockwell – Erica Kirk's shady Jewish mob ties: https://www.lewrockwell.com/political-theatre/erika-kirks-shady-jewish-mob-ties/

Reply
Share
Steve Martin's avatar
Steve Martin
Dec 30

Hey DW!

Looking forward to the meet up!

But although we've got lots of personal things to share about how our lives dovetail with the world ... there is another I hope you meet. One who might make for a good interview.

https://emanuelprez.substack.com/p/the-death-of-the-democrats-and-the

Emanuel is here in Japan, probably living not far from me, but has a much higher academic profile ... multilingual (literate and fluent in Japanese), and though Ivy League connected, much more tuned into the political history behind one psy-op after another.

I'll shoot him a message to see about the two of you getting together too.

Keep up the good fight, and see ya soon.

Reply
Share
3 replies by DW Shumway and others
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 DW Shumway · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture