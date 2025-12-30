Recreate Your Supervision, and throw away your television.
Ghouls and Goblins on a SeaTac Sunday morn.
Got that title from a Red Hot Chili Peppers song.
Even the bad-boy rockers will tell you to turn off the set. I guess Beelzebub figures, “Nobody in your audience is watching TV anyway, so that line will get you a little cred among the cool crowd, and you’ll have no effect on the uncool older crowd still watching TV, ‘cause they don’t listen to your music, so it’s all good…Just don’t say, ‘throw away your smart phone.’ That’s the new television, of course.”
-Shumway, you’re not here to lecture us about TV and smart phones again, are you?
-No, I just thought I’d show you a couple snippets of what I watched in the 30 minutes before early breakfast at my SeaTac hotel.
-Oh, sounds fun.
-Take it easy, there was some good stuff. Look at this:
Fareed talked about Trump’s tariffs. He tried to make his face look concerned instead of ghoulish.
Shannon talked about this ghoul as if he was a legitimate head of state, and not a self-serving butcher:
Then Shannon, with a gleam in her eye, talked about this goblin as if he was a legitimate head of state, and not a self-serving butcher.
Then Shannon talked about this ghoul as if he was a legitimate
vice head of state, and not a self-serving butcher (19 sec. vid):
DW dislikes famous people who talk about themselves in the 3rd person. Unfamous substackers attempting irony get a pass.
I forgot to look into church service in the SeaTac area on this Sunday morning, so I was happy to catch the Fox Faith Special with Shannon Bream- just as good as church I guess:
Shannon talked about this goblin as if she was a legitimate conservative leader, and not a coattail-riding Israel-worshipper and therefore, effectively, a self-serving butcher.
Lastly, on the fun side, Anderson and Andy came on for a short blurb to announce their hosting of the New Year’s special from the Big Apple. I knew about Anderson’s proclivities, but didn’t know this Cohen guy. The pitch seemed a bit cutesy and playful in a cringe way, and I wondered if these guys might be frenz.
Fahreed Zakaria and parental-advice experts screen captures: Thank you CNN
Dick Cheney clip, Shannon and Erika screen captures: Thank you FOX
photos:
Anthony Kiedis from Red Hots. Thank you Hel Davies from United Kingdomlicensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Genericlicense.
this just out today on Lew Rockwell – Erica Kirk's shady Jewish mob ties: https://www.lewrockwell.com/political-theatre/erika-kirks-shady-jewish-mob-ties/
Hey DW!
Looking forward to the meet up!
But although we've got lots of personal things to share about how our lives dovetail with the world ... there is another I hope you meet. One who might make for a good interview.
https://emanuelprez.substack.com/p/the-death-of-the-democrats-and-the
Emanuel is here in Japan, probably living not far from me, but has a much higher academic profile ... multilingual (literate and fluent in Japanese), and though Ivy League connected, much more tuned into the political history behind one psy-op after another.
I'll shoot him a message to see about the two of you getting together too.
Keep up the good fight, and see ya soon.