How to be of good cheer and full of hope and joy in the current situation…

I don’t know; You tell me.

Last week I had a pond cleaning down south of Sula along the 93, not far from the Idaho border. The border there is Lost Trail pass, where the ski area straddles both states- same as the Montana-Idaho border along I-90 at Lookout Pass, another ski area. For that matter, there’s yet another ski area on the Montana-Idaho border at Lolo Pass, which is almost perfectly in between the two other passes. But that one is for XC skiing, and free! If you were so inclined you could visit all three of these passes in one day, without even having to suffer Reserve Street in Missoula.

skiing at Lolo Pass - Langläufer leben länger!

At the elevation of this pond cleanout, this time of year is usually too early. But it was snow-free and fairly warm. The lady came out when we arrived in the trucks. “Are you the muck guy?”

-Eh, yeah. That’s me, I guess.

-I thought so.

Usually I’m the pond guy, but muck guy isn’t far from the truth, if we’re being truthful here; that pond is short on weed growth but heavy on the muck. Last year’s cleaning involved getting in the pond with chest waders and slogging around in stomach-deep water and knee-deep muck. Kenny spent most of the time in the water, filling the aluminum rowboat with bottom debris and muck and I then I would drag the boat over the grass with the Honda quad to the burn pile, about 80 yards away. This year there is very little debris thanks to our thorough 2025 cleanout so the burn pile has become the compost pile. When the muck dries out the remains will be used to feed the garden.

-Hey Shumway, what does all this have to do with your Senate run? Have you lost focus?

No, I’m still on track to be Montana’s new senator. It’s pretty much a given. I was just feeling a little blue about the world situation, coupled with the fact that I’m still not a full-time radio broadcaster and have only secured a handful of signatures for the quest to get on the November ballot. Adding salt to the wound, Bart my tech guy has rejected every picture I’ve sent him to put on the campaign web site.

I don’t see why Bart has a problem with these photos. Here we have the industrious worker, the scholar, and the rugged protector of the homeland. A Senate-Race trifecta!

Note the clean clothes. Mind you, it’s not all weeds and muck. Some pond shorelines are completely clean and green-free! It’s a service that’s part of our moonscape package .

Why Greenland, Canada and Venezuela? Check out the map. Now you know why! Date of publication: Jan 1, 1940.

You city slickers jes move on outta here. Now move on. Git!

-Shumway, why do you bother with all this fluff? How many pond anecdotes can you tell before we’re all sick of it? We have a world crisis, and you need to start being a serious leader!

Well, it’s precisely because of the world situation that I need to talk about ponds and ski areas and Montana geography and such. My weltschmertz has been off the charts lately and my personal situation isn’t exactly anything to write home about. And hey, pond work is good therapy for the ever-frustrated dreamer.

end of happy blog post. stop here if you’re fond of not being depressed and even fonder of not looking at photos that will break your heart (only provided you’re human, though)

You wanna know what’s buzzing around in my head when I’m putting on a good face with my expert, affected no-smile smile like in the second picture above? Here’s an excerpt from an email I just sent a friend:

I'm in a bit of a funk. It's a combination of things. Andy took his driving test and got hit with a triple whammy: 1) A railroad crossing long since out of use- How slow to take it? Andy slows down and checks both ways. (Examiner Karen: I’ll have to dock you for that. That was too slow!) 2) A pedestrian coming down the sidewalk on the left, approaching the corner. Examiner tells Andy to take a left here. Hmm... wait for the pedestrian or turn? Andy waits, playing it cautiously (Examiner: You should have gone first. You shouldn’t wait that long!) 3. Three teenage girls yucking it up on the corner. Are they going to cross or not? Who knows; they’re laughing and looking at their phones. Andy proceeds (Examiner Karen: You should have waited and let them cross. etc.) Now it’s another two weeks of carting Andy around this no-public-transportation/nobody-goes-50ft.-without-a-car valley. Let’s see, what else is bumming me out? This senate thing is a good idea but let's face it, bluugghhh. Ponds are starting back up but I'm getting old and my back can't handle the lifting/bending stuff so well. I kicked a guy at indoor soccer back in November and busted my big toe. Didn't have it looked at because I have no US insurance. Two months after the injury, back in Japan, the super-old doc at the ageing hospital in Nakagori looked at the x-ray from the circa '69 machine and said looks OK to me but I can't bend the toe fully and now it's been five months. BBR is still on the backburner but I'm paying $65 bucks a month to keep the radio stream software going. Kenny’s driving the ugliest car in town. We're living in the cheapest flophouse in the valley. My clothes have holes. I take walks between studio work in Ditch Valley and all the mean, rabid dogs snarl and bark (nobody walks anywhere in this town besides Pastor John and Miss Lorraine.) I keep going to Sage Hana, a substacker who is very good at blackpilling, telling you who is fake in the phony-dissident world, taking down all your heroes (including more than a few whom I’ve interviewed!) and he keeps putting up this picture of a cute Palestinian three year old boy at the hospital in Gaza who has a face like Andy did when he was little. Legs blown off, stubs all bandaged up- huge, weird diaper around his crotch (he looks old enough to poo on his own but either the trauma left him without control or his insides were damaged enough anyway) and he's staring at the ceiling and his expression says “what is going on?- I don't understand this pain and where are my legs?” Dad is heartbroken, holding the one uninjured hand. Then there are people around here and across America praying for #$%! Israel. Bomb them ragheads some more! Kill Amalek! Every last living thing! It’s perfectly biblical! To top it off- my money transfer didn't go through on Western Union and Wise is making me go through all kinds of hoops, thanks to Japanese law on wire transfers and their increasing control grid (send us your blessed “my number” card picture; do it again- no this time with your iphone- but my iphone is with me here and my card is in Japan; call Yuka again and again, and it's not working and Yuka is waiting for money. Aaaaaarggh! Then there’s the stuff that really needs to be talked about among the Saturday (and Sunday!) group, like the Kunstler effect and Ecclesia vs. Synagoga and the JQ but for some reason I’m still hesitant to speak straight and poop on these true believers and their entrenched delusions. Nor do I have the heart to confront the support-the-troops crowd. Besides Israel, there’s nothing more sacrosanct than our blessed military and all the good they do, dying to protect our freedom and stuff. Oh well. Nobody to blame but myself for all of the fixes I get myself in. I could have been smarter about stuff.

Apologies for bothering you with this. A guy has to vent.

Don't bother giving me any advice on any of that but any ideas you have on how to just transfer my whole %$#! US bank account to Yuka and leave it at that would be welcome.

Heh. Fun stuff.

Muck guy signing off.

(high voice)- but I’m a muck guy with dreeeeaaaaams!

I wonder if little Ahmed has any dreams left. I’m talking about dreams as in hopes and dreams; nightmares don’t count.

(Ahmed means ‘one who constantly thanks God’)

photo credits-

Montana-Idaho border places - Thank you google maps.

Lolo Pass skier- Thank you National Park Service

Ahmed minus legs- thank you some journalist in Gaza. At this point the journalist probably doesn’t have legs either, if he’s alive that is.

back to fun:

Langläufer leben länger means Cross country skiers live longer. A win for the German here for the alliterative fun. I love to declare a victor when I compare phrases in different languages. It’s fun to rib my half-Jap kids when I think the English rendition of a concept is better than the Japanese. Eigo no kachi! (English wins!)