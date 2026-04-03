DW Shumway

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Base Honolulu Haole's avatar
Base Honolulu Haole
13h

For some reason, this time, your writing about your work in pond maintenance triggered memories of my father rowing around our small pond gathering up duck weed. We had moved out into country because track house living no longer suited him. So he bought a fixer upper on five acres. One acre of which was a pond. The pond was full of bullfrogs. All summer long one could hear the croaking of the males. No more peaceful sound than that of a pond full of horny bullfrogs. Yes, Dan these are times to try a man's soul. Stay strong Dan. Happy Easter. Christ has Risen 🙌🏻. 🤠🤙

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Tess's avatar
Tess
3dEdited

Like my dearly departed MIL used to say, "Better days are coming." We always wondered when that would be. Undoubtedly those days are here for her.

Keep your chin up. Sorry for the overused expression. It's all I have for now.

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