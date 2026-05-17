…then go to judgement. Get told “tough luck dude; you’re the sorry schlub in the story of the talents, with the single coin you fearfully buried. Off you go to the pit.” Gnash teeth. Weep. Repeat.

Third Street and Main, Weedville. Clipboard in hand.

Three hours and just two signatures, for the petition to get me on the House District 88 ballot. I either sat on the bench or stood at the corner and to imagine my mood just picture a Charlie Brown frustrated scribble over my head the whole time. Hence the depressing title to this post. The rain arrived around 12:30 and I said let it keep raining. But after lunch the sky cleared and it’s nice again. Therefore since the miserably-attended farmer’s market is over I should be making my rounds up and down the streets of Weedville, knocking on doors. It’s not my thing. Sorry. I’ll do a voice-over for kla.tv. For them I’ll also do a video presentation. I’ll help proofread a translation. I’ll research and study an issue. I’ll do multiple interviews and put real work into it. I’ll put a lot of thought into asking the right questions. I’ll set up a studio. I’ll cover topics that will get me banned, blocked, unpersoned, hassled, hated, and maybe someday shot. I’ll drive, fly, bus, train and walk to get to an interview, and with the Frankfurt tech team we’ll put together a final product that will get a million views. All without any compensation- no problem; I’m happy to do it. But I just can’t stand bothering people who would rather be left alone.

-Oh, so you’re better than everyone else, huh DW? You have to do a little grunt work on the street but you can’t be lowered to that level, eh?

-No, on the contrary. I have plenty of respect for people with a cause who go out and confront the public. I highly admire their boldness and thick skin. The young canvasser guy I spent a couple hours petitioning next to in Missoula at the hiking trail was amazing. Nothing deterred him from his cause. I gulped when he berated that hiker who just wanted to be left alone on a Saturday afternoon, telling him he’d better get active or else. I said, “Dude, you’re amazing!”

important aside: Fred Van Camp, founder of Perky Pelican Pond Service, reads this blog and I have to say I’m extremely grateful for and enjoy the pond work, so Fred, nevermind the pissy, petulant title to this post. It’s just the mood I’m in.

It’s that split-second moment when you make eye contact with a passerby on the sidewalk. Their look that says, “Oh please, please don’t bother me, whatever you’re selling,” and they turn aside their gaze quickly, like you are a leper with your hand out.

It’s also that friendly conversation you get into at the coffee shop with a stranger, and you know you’re gonna ruin it with, hey, can I talk to you about a political project I’m involved with? and you’re thinking that he must be thinking, oh, this is wasn’t a genuine encounter but sales pitch from the beginning and you want to slink away and hide under a rock.

What’s the Golden Rule say about this?

Therefore all things whatsoever ye would that men should do to you, do ye even so to them.

Would I want some schlub pestering me with sales or political activity when out on a beautiful day’s hike or at the beach with the family? Of course not.

Anyway, such is my mood after my pathetic efforts at signature gathering in Missoula and Weedville.

And now Trump and the Republicans are spending over $14.3 million to oust our only decent politician, Thomas Massey. If Massie loses (or is defeated by vote fraud), I don’t know, man. What’s the use? I’ve got a new landlord and he wants to sell our property ASAP, so goodbye sweet, cheap digs soon. After summer, there may be a BBR, but if I can’t afford to live in this valley I might be reporting on the Bitterroot from a grass shack in coastal El Salvador or a peeling-paint, concrete apartment block in SE Taiwan. Or perhaps even my 3rd floor attic den in Japan, but then I’d have to relearn married life, which I’m poor at.

Such is my mood today. But then the Bitterroot Beagle guy gets back to me and says hey Dan we have your ad ready for next Wednesday’s paper, and it doesn’t look bad at all. Then Sloan Youngblood writes me a check for campaign expenses and Lance Engstrom says he’ll pay for the ad, in color even. And of course tech man Bart Lambert is keeping the website up to date. I can’t let these guys down, can I? No, I can’t. But I just. don’t. want. to. knock. on. doors. “Sorry ma’am. Uh, I like your pajamas; I’m a big Smurfs fan too! Eh… My name is Daniel Sh…oh. hello, nice puppy, niiiiice puppy. ‘Fang’ did you say? His name is Fang? Anyway, cough, cough. Is that a Camel no filter? Yes, well, I don’t mean to interrupt the Kardashians, but I’m running for office, and…” SLAM.

I used to belittle people who seemed they’d rather die than go against the flock. I just knew there was a significant number of Japanese who didn’t buy the Covid line and masks and distancing and all the crap, but they obeyed and got the clot shot anyway. “They’d rather die than swim against the current!” I understand them better now; I feel like I’d almost rather die than go knocking on doors for some damned two-bit political office.

So here’s the deal. I’ve got three weekend days to mount some kind of signature-gathering offensive. If anyone here in the valley, or within driving distance of the valley, wants to put this reluctant Cincinnatus in office, call me and we’ll brain storm. Otherwise, I have a plan B:

Keep the app going and sign people on, whether you get on the ballot or not.

Compare the politicians’ voting record with what Montana citizens really want. Make it an issue and stick it to the scumbags when they deviate and vote according to the demands of their masters.

Devote weekend time to BBR. Open up a table at the Riverside Saturday Farmer’s Market. That’s a well-attended one every time, unlike this small-time Weedville operation. Do live broadcasts maybe or YNP10-style interviews with the public.

Sell a few of your children’s books while you’re there.

Let the disciple come to the sensei, not Hapless Dan knocks on door of another Kardashian fan.

Cheer up, for crying out loud.

Alternatively there’s that grass shack in El Salvador. It’s tempting.

addendum: Local friends. Please don’t ask if I’m OK. I’m fine. It’s just a temporary lament and expression of self-hatred for not coming through on the signatures. This stack is good for the occasional whinge/catharsis. Here now- a couple funny things to prove I’m still Fun Dan:

I was reading my 1,475 page monster tome on usury, Barren Metal, by E. Michael Jones. I had this thought: “Hmm. Who was the Greek philosopher who said that government largesse is the quickest way to destroy the people of a nation?”

So I did a web search. Here is what AI gave me:

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