OK, I was just starting my latest walk and talk after a long hiatus and a guy more or less in my age range, named Bob, comes down the trail and I give him the spiel. “What are you looking for,” he says. I say, “I’m trying to find someone who will talk me out of a crazy idea.” This is all good because as long as I persist in thinking I might run for senate I need to hone my arguments. I begin by saying, “I can tell you the platform in 3.5 seconds. That’s the long version. If you want the short version it’ll take 1.5 seconds.”

Shumway Senate Platform (short version): Actual Representative Government

long version: Direct Democracy via constituent polling to create actual representative government in DC

Of course both of these only serve as titles, and they need explaining. I’m trying to package the platform in a nice, understandable nutshell, which will attract people with its simplicity and appeal, and nudge them to want to know more.

If you were to tell someone about this campaign, it could go something like this,

You- I know this guy in Montana who is running for Senate.

Friend- What’s his platform?

You -He wants to try leaving the decision making to the Montana electorate. The idea is we already have the technology, so why not just poll the voters from back in the home state, and in Washington he’ll vote and act according to the poll. It reduces all the influence on the Senator to one thing only- the will of the electorate. The senator is hamstrung by this. Lobbies, special interests and campaign donors can’t do anything, as he’s bound by the people’s vote exclusively.

In the video below, see Bob’s reaction to my pitch, and then listen to me address a couple concerns that have come up.

Remember, if I get into this the goal is to win. I don’t have to destroy my chances from the get-go by making this about my preferred politics or what my stance on issue A or B is. Bob in the video was obviously further to the left than me, but it makes no difference. I intend to appeal to all persuasions with this actual-representative-government idea. As Rick Dyer told me last night, “Your platform cancels your opinion.” Or maybe it was, “Your platform makes your personal position irrelevant.”

And by the way, folks. I don’t know yet if I’m going to do this. This is the exploratory phase. It could be folly.

One more thing- I have to make a quick math calculation in the video. The selfie-camera has put me on the spot and my math is way off!