grahamlyons
1d

You'd better run that past The Jewish Board of Deputees, AIPAC and The Sanhedrin first, DW. That outlandish notion of being a rep who actually "represents" your electorate may be "antisemitic".

webdoodle
16h

How would you know the technology you used for polling wasn't hacked? There really are only 2 types of people out there, those who've been hacked, and those who know they've been hacked. Even if you're polling system were open source, how could you trust the underlying hardware, which may have been implanted with weaknesses (e.g. NSA ANT)? I'm not saying it's not possible, but you'd literally have to build it from the hardware up (OSI model).

Also, Daine's uses polling all the time, but limits the 'options' to things he can manage. For instance, I received a poll from him in 2021 asking "Should we support Ag Jobs". The possible answers were "Yes", "No" and "Unsure". My answer, if I was allowed too actually give it, would have been "Yes, but not BIG AG like John Deere, who doesn't support the right to repair."

